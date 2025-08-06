or
Ghislaine Maxwell Poses With 'RHONY' Star Carole Radziwill in Resurfaced Photo — What to Know About Their Friendship Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama

Photo of Carole Radziwill; picture of Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill and Ghislaine Maxwell were close friends in the 2000s.

Profile Image

Aug. 6 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

As Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein remains at the top of critics' minds, the late pedophile's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's prior bond with The Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill has also resurfaced online.

While many are still demanding Trump's administration release the Epstein files, Bravo fans couldn't help but chat about imprisoned Maxwell's past bond with the controversial RHONY alum after old photos of the pair resurfaced from throughout their time in the spotlight.

Inside Carole Radziwill's Former Friendship With Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

Fans were reminded of Radziwill's former friendship with Maxwell after the reality television star shockingly appeared for a surprise interview on the Monday, August 4, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live following a seven-year hiatus from Bravo.

After her appearance, an account named Bravo Snark Side uploaded pictures of the renowned ABC News journalist and Maxwell from years prior.

"All I could think about while Carole Radziwill was on WWHL," the caption read.

Image of Carole Radziwill and Ghislaine Maxwell's former bond has resurfaced amid recent Jeffrey Epstein drama.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill and Ghislaine Maxwell's former bond has resurfaced amid recent Jeffrey Epstein drama.

Another Instagram account called Bravo Vs. Everybody pointed out how Maxwell is credited in Radziwill's 2005 memoir, What Remains.

The unlikely duo's bond previously made headlines when Maxwell was arrested in her home in June 2020 and accused of conspiring with Epstein to traffick and abuse women and young girls.

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell

Image of Carole Radziwill previously claimed she hadn't spoken to Ghislaine Maxwell since the 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill previously claimed she hadn't spoken to Ghislaine Maxwell since the 2000s.

Radziwill addressed their friendship during an appearance on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast in February 2020.

"Before the interview started, I asked Carole, 'Can I ask you about a photo that has gone around? It was a Getty image of you at a movie premiere with Ghislaine Maxwell,' who has a strong association [with] Jeffrey Epstein, as you guys know," McDonald said during the episode. "She just really wants everyone to know that she believes survivors of sexual assault and has a lot of sympathy for anyone who has ever had to go through anything like that."

Ghislaine Maxwell Set Carole Radziwill Up With Prince Andrew

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell set Carole Radziwill up with Prince Andrew after her husband died in 1999.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell set Carole Radziwill up with Prince Andrew after her husband died in 1999.

Radziwill claimed during the interview that "people are gonna regret saying mean things about me if they're saying mean things about my friendship [with Maxwell]."

The RHONY star proceeded to explain how her and Maxwell became friends in the early 2000s, when Epstein's accomplice set her up with Prince Andrew following the death of Carole's husband, Anthony Radziwill, in 1999.

Carole Radziwill Claims She Hasn't Spoken to Ghislaine Maxwell Since the 2000s

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator.

Carole then insisted she hadn't been in contact with Maxwell since around the time the photos were taken.

"To be honest, I haven't seen her and really talked to her in over a decade. I don't remember. I think the last time I saw her was at a movie screening for Amelia Earhart or something. It was a movie [where] somehow she was involved," she recalled.

Following her 2020 arrest, Maxwell was ultimately convicted of conspiring with Epstein to traffick and sexually abuse young female victims and has since been serving a 20-year sentence behind bars.

