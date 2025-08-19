Fears Erupt Over Ghislaine Maxwell's Safety After Shooting Near Her New Texas Prison: 'She Could Be Killed,' Insider Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell was recently moved to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, where gunfire broke out near the facility in the early morning of August 9. According to a Substack, two “gang-related” groups were shooting at each other outside the prison. The facility referred to it as an “active shooter situation” and locked down the inmates.

Details on the Shooting

Source: MEGA Authorities insisted the shooting had nothing to do with any inmates at the prison, including Ghislaine Maxwell.

One of the guards at the prison used their weapon to fire shots at the two groups. Both the Bryan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Prisons opened up separate investigations in an attempt to get to the bottom of what happened. Authorities noted the shooting had nothing to do with the prison or with any inmates currently being held there.

Sources Are Calling the Shooting 'Highly Suspicious'

Source: MEGA Sources believe the shooting was an attempted break-in aimed at Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the Substack, sources are calling the events surrounding the shooting “highly suspicious,” with conversations inside the prison reportedly alluding to this being an attempted break-in aimed at Maxwell. One insider also noted there was a second attempt a few days later, which went unreported in the news. Since Maxwell was moved to the facility, the report detailed there have been many security changes, with “barbed wire” coiling the fences, “unmarked patrol cars” that circle the prison 24/7, four armed men at the front and more. The jail is considered a “minimum-security” prison, which s-- offenders are not typically put into.

People Believe Ghislaine Maxwell 'Could Be Killed'

Source: MEGA An insider shared they 'don't see' Ghislaine Maxwell 'walking out of' that prison 'alive.'

“I think there is a high likelihood Maxwell could be killed or moved — I just don’t see her walking out of there alive,” one source dished, referring to how easily accessible the facility is compared to more maximum security prisons. “Should anything happen to Ghislaine, it would collapse any remaining trust in the system and cast an indelible shadow over Trump himself,” they added, noting Jeffrey Epstein’s death has caused a lot of controversy and conspiracy. “They cannot afford to conclude this story with two bodies.”

Bryan, Texas, Is Protesting Against Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA A protest broke out regarding Ghislaine Maxwell residing in Bryan, Texas.