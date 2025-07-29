Trump Administration Possesses 'Missing Minute' of Footage From the Evening Jeffrey Epstein Died

Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide has always been a missing minute in the surveillance video, but according to a new report, Donald Trump's administration has the full footage in their possession.

In early July, the Department of Justice and FBI released 11 hours of security camera footage to try to squash doubts about Epstein killing himself and show that no one had entered his prison cell on the evening of his death.

At 11:58 p.m., the footage jumped forward one minute to midnight. As a result, many were left wondering if the clip had been tampered to hide what really happened that night.