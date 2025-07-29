Trump Administration Possesses 'Missing Minute' of Footage From the Evening Jeffrey Epstein Died
Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide has always been a missing minute in the surveillance video, but according to a new report, Donald Trump's administration has the full footage in their possession.
In early July, the Department of Justice and FBI released 11 hours of security camera footage to try to squash doubts about Epstein killing himself and show that no one had entered his prison cell on the evening of his death.
At 11:58 p.m., the footage jumped forward one minute to midnight. As a result, many were left wondering if the clip had been tampered to hide what really happened that night.
The Missing Minute Explained
A major news outlet spoke to a “government source familiar with the investigation” who confirmed the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons all have a copy of the video in their possession, which features the missing minute. It's unclear what is in the missing footage.
Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked about the missing minute on July 8 by reporters.
“What we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video,” she shared. “So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."
Pam Bondi Under Scrutiny
Forensic video and surveillance experts who spoke to a news outlet claimed what Bondi shared would “have been unusual and was not something they encountered in most video systems.”
Bondi has already been under scrutiny in regards to the Epstein files, as she claimed a client list was on her desk in February. Then, in July, she backed a Department of Justice memo that claimed no such list existed. Since there’s such a major discrepancy between the two statements, people have been upset at the administration for not being transparent.
The Video Released Was Said to Be 'Full Raw' Security Footage
When the Epstein footage was initially released, the Department of Justice and FBI insisted it was the “full raw” security video. A forensic video expert who spoke to a major news network claimed this was “likely a screen capture, not an actual export” of the original clip.
Interestingly, metadata on the file shows it was created on May 23 and was actually two videos spliced together.
Trump's Administration Has Yet to Comment on the 'Missing Minute'
Given the public interest in this case, coupled with the doubt about the government’s transparency thus far, this new information is likely to only further fuel the Epstein fire.
Trump's administration has yet to release any comment on the existence of the "missing minute."