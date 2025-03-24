'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin Going Through 'Emotionally Trying Time' After Wife Allegedly Tried to Have Him Killed
Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin spoke out after his wife was arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill him.
“Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time,” Goodwin wrote on Instagram on March 22. “It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”
Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to show they are standing behind Goodwin, with one noting, “We ride at dawn for you Aaron.”
“I know it sounds weird coming from complete strangers, but we adore and care for you!” another supporter wrote. “Keep your chin up.”
Other fans expressed how glad they are he is “still around” and “didn’t get hurt,” while many said they “love” him and wish him well.
As TMZ reported, Victoria was taken into police custody in early March and booked on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police revealed she came up with the plan to murder Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.
The arrest report noted cops said Victoria messaged a prisoner in Florida about getting out of her marriage to Aaron, asking, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” They also stated she gave details about when Aaron was filming Ghost Adventures and information pertaining to the location he was taping at.
As far as payment for the hitmen, the police explained she set aside $11,515 for the job to be done. The inmate Victoria was corresponding with was the one who was reaching out to a man regarding killing Aaron. “He’s asleep right now in his hotel room,” a message from the prisoner to read. “I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”
All of this occurred in October 2024, with law enforcement only finding out about this recently when the inmate’s phone was taken.
Victoria denied wanting to have her husband murdered, sharing she was daydreaming about not being with him. She insisted she doesn’t remember sending the messages police found on the prisoner’s phone. As far as the texts related to paying the guy, she said she thought she was giving money for cell phones and noted it was at a time they were having marital problems.
In the wake of finding out about Victoria’s alleged plan, Aaron filed for divorce after more than two years of marriage. Victoria remains incarcerated, being held on $100,000 bail, and is set to appear in court in Las Vegas on March 25.