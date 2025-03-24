'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin Going Through 'Emotionally Trying Time' After Wife Allegedly Tried to Have Him Killed

'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin is going through an 'emotionally trying time' after his wife allegedly tried to have him killed.

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin spoke out after his wife was arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill him.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time,” Goodwin wrote on Instagram on March 22. “It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to show they are standing behind Goodwin, with one noting, “We ride at dawn for you Aaron.”

“I know it sounds weird coming from complete strangers, but we adore and care for you!” another supporter wrote. “Keep your chin up.”

Other fans expressed how glad they are he is “still around” and “didn’t get hurt,” while many said they “love” him and wish him well.