Ghostlight Records Announces Release of Cast Recording of the New Broadway Production 'Harmony' by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman

Though the new Broadway musical Harmony, created by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, has yet to open — preview performances begin on Wednesday, October 18, with opening night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre scheduled for Monday, November 13 — fans can get a glimpse of what to expect as Ghostlight records announced it will release a cast recording of the upcoming production.

The first single, called "Harmony," is available on Friday, July 28. Manilow wrote an original score for the play, alongside his longtime collaborator Sussman.