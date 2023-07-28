Ghostlight Records Announces Release of Cast Recording of the New Broadway Production 'Harmony' by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman
Though the new Broadway musical Harmony, created by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, has yet to open — preview performances begin on Wednesday, October 18, with opening night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre scheduled for Monday, November 13 — fans can get a glimpse of what to expect as Ghostlight records announced it will release a cast recording of the upcoming production.
The first single, called "Harmony," is available on Friday, July 28. Manilow wrote an original score for the play, alongside his longtime collaborator Sussman.
"Harmony" is performed by Chip Zien, who plays Rabbi and is the star of the show, in addition to the show's Harmonist characters: a young Rabbi (Danny Kornfeld) Harry (Zal Owen), Bobby (Sean Bell), Erich (Eric Peters), Chopin (Blake Roman) and Lesh (Steven Telsey).
The show, which is based on a true story, focuses on The Comedian Harmonists, "who sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world" in the 1920s and 30s, the press release reads. "Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony."
The musical features an original score by Manilow with lyrics and book by Sussman. Additionally, Warren Carlyle, who has worked on The Music Man, Hello, Dolly!)is the director and choreographer, while Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief are producers.
“Broadway is where we always dreamed we would be,” the duo said in a statement. “Dreams really do come true.”
Added Carlyle, “I’m so thrilled that we are bringing the amazing, true story of Harmony to Broadway. It’s a great honor and privilege to both direct and choreograph such an important story.”
Manilow also gushed over why audiences will be drawn to the show.
“They represent everything I love — they’re a combination of The Manhattan Transfer and the Marx Brothers, with complicated harmonies — and funny as h---,” Manilow said in April. “When we dug into it, it just killed me: Why don’t we know about them?”
To hear the title song, please visit: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/vX2x0EPR