Gia Giudice's Bold Relationship Confession Shocks Mom Teresa Giudice

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Source: MEGA Gia Giudice made a bold comment about her relationship.

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In an interview with Page Six, Gia shared that Teresa texted her, saying, “I’m gonna kick your a--.” Gia, 25, was taken aback by her mother’s reaction, asserting, “I didn’t think I said anything that bad.”

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Source: @christian_carmichael/Instagram Teresa Giudice reacted strongly to the statement.

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Gia confessed that she offers her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, oral s-- as a “treat.” She explained, “I just feel like that’s the obvious, like when you want something out of your man, you gotta give him what he wants.” Her remarks may have surprised many, but Gia sees this as common sense in relationships.

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Source: MEGA Gia Giudice said she did not think the remarks were a big deal.

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The reality star clarified her perspective, stating, “It’s just like whatever you need to make a relationship happy, it’s kind of just common sense, I feel.” She feels empowered to discuss these topics openly, emphasizing that she is now an adult. This sentiment reflects a shift in how young celebrities navigate discussions around intimacy. Gia’s revelation has sparked significant public interest, particularly because fans still associate her with her childhood on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She expressed that the unexpected attention left her feeling overwhelmed, stating, “I didn’t even think anything of it, and then all of a sudden it was everywhere.”

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Despite the media frenzy, Gia mentioned that Christian found the situation “hilarious.” Their relationship, which began in early 2020, faced challenges, including a brief breakup during her college years, but they have since rekindled their romance.

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Source: PlanBriUncut/YouTube

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In December 2025, Gia discussed her thoughts on intimacy during another podcast appearance, explaining that she doesn’t bring flowers but offers “treats” that resonate more with her boyfriend. She added, “I’m not gonna bring him flowers. Sure, like, ‘I love you.’ Words of affirmation, I guess, but that’s boring.”