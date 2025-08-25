Gia Giudice Reveals She's 'Desperate' to Move Out of Family Home as Filming for 'RHONJ' Begins Without Mom Teresa

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed she’s ready to leave the home she shares with her siblings and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. In a selfie posted to her Instagram Story, Gia recently wrote she “can’t wait” to have her own place.

Why Does Gia Giudice Want to Move?

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice is 'desperate' for 'an easy commute to NYC.'

“I am in desperate need for an easy commute to NYC!!” she added. “Coming soon. This is why I don’t go to everything because it’s soo tiring going back and forth.” Gia added a second picture in which she looked exhausted and added the caption, “Today I’m tired.” Gia starred on the first season of Next Gen NYC, and one can assume based on her caption that if she moves closer to the city, we will see her a lot more on the show if it returns for a second season.

'RHONJ' Filming Has Begun Without Teresa, According to a Source

Source: @melissagorga/Instagram Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania have all been filming test footage for the new season of 'RHONJ,' a source previously dished.

Gia’s announcement about moving comes at an interesting time, as it’s been reported test filming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey has begun without Teresa. “Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania have all been filming test footage with some of the potential new women to see how their chemistry is,” a source spilled to OK! on August 22. “They are definitely the three Bravo is focused on bringing back right now," they continued. "Those who were fearful RHONJ would not return can definitely rest easy, as it is absolutely coming back.”

Teresa Giudice Has Always Been the Star of 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice has always been the star of 'RHONJ.'

While Teresa’s always been the star of the show, the insider insisted she hasn’t filmed anything yet. A source in her camp echoed similar sentiments, saying they’d been hearing the “same thing for weeks” but were “chalking it up to rumors — for now.” The source mentioned some past scandals and drama have left production inclined to want to take the show in a “different” direction. “If things move forward this way, there are some fans who will obviously be disappointed,” they admitted, “but Bravo is looking for a fun, fresh start to the show, and they’re trying to completely change it up while still keeping some familiar faces.” Though some will insist Melissa and Margaret are “just trying to make themselves relevant," "that’s simply not the case," the source added.

The Show Bravo is Focused on Making

Source: MEGA Bravo reportedly is focusing on making a show with Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga.