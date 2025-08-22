Is Teresa Giudice Booted From 'RHONJ'? Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs Are 'Definitely' Being Brought Back as Bravo Looks for a 'Fun, Fresh Start': Source
As Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains in flux, an insider dished to OK! that some of the women are already taping — but Teresa Giudice is nowhere to be seen.
“Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania have all been filming test footage with some of the potential new women to see how their chemistry is,” a source spilled.
Bravo Is 'Focused' on 'Bringing Back' Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga
“They are definitely the three Bravo is focused on bringing back right now," they continued. "Those who were fearful RHONJ would not return can definitely rest easy, as it is absolutely coming back.”
Teresa, who has always been billed as the lead of the show, has “not filmed any test footage as of yet," the insider dished.
“That’s not to say something couldn’t change at any given point,” they noted, “but that’s not where Bravo’s head is at right now.”
An insider who is close with Giudice spoke to OK!, saying they "have been hearing the same thing for weeks, but are chalking it up to rumors — for now."
'Fans Will Be Disappointed' If Teresa Giudice Doesn't Return
The source indicated some past scandals and drama have left production inclined to want to take the show in a “different” direction.
“If things move forward this way, there are some fans who will obviously be disappointed,” they acknowledged, “but Bravo is looking for a fun, fresh start to the show, and they’re trying to completely change it up while still keeping some familiar faces.”
Though some will insist people Gorga and Josephs “just trying to make themselves relevant," "that’s simply not the case," the source said.
“This is 100 percent the show Bravo is focused on making right now and 100 percent the direction things are currently going in,” they reiterated.
The Show 'Is Not Going Away'
After Catania played coy about RHONJ being cast around her, the insider insisted people need to “read more in between the lines” since “that’s not what she actually said.”
“First, she played like she didn’t know what being built around meant,” they dished. “Then, she just said she couldn’t confirm anything. That’s not a denial. That’s just her not answering the question. There’s a huge difference.”
“It’s safe to say that no matter how the show pans out, there will be people disappointed,” the source concluded. “But the good news is there is a future on the network for RHONJ and the show is not going away.”
'RHONJ' Is Being Built Around Joe Gorga
As OK! previously reported, an insider confirmed production is putting a “strong focus right now on Joe Gorga and building the show around the "lighthearted comedy he brings” following some brutal seasons.
Since Joe sounds like he'll be returning, Melissa would also be back as a Housewife.
Bravo does not comment on casting updates for their shows.