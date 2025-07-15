Dolores Catania Says She Can't 'See a Life' Without 'RHONJ' as Hiatus Continues: 'Bring Us Back!'
Dolores Catania is confident the Real Housewives of New Jersey will return in some capacity despite being on hiatus since 2024.
"I miss it! It's like being a fish out of water," the star, 54, who partnered with Advanced Herbals® from the makers of Dramamine® to help GLP-1 users navigate one of the most common symptoms that can impact and potentially derail their GLP-1 journey: nausea, exclusively tells OK!.
"I think that the New Jersey Housewives are the most relatable," she continues. "I'd love to see us all back together as a full cast."
The RHONJ finale, which aired in August 2024, was filled with a lot of tension, and included Catania being the neutral party between sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.
After the show aired, the show was put on pause. "I was disappointed," she says about the ending. "I really, really wanted a resolution. We didn't have that, and I think NBC's hands were tied on what to do with us. There's this Frank Sinatra song, and the lyrics are, 'Was too hot not to cool down,' and I think now that we've cooled down, bring us back!"
Though Andy Cohen has promised Bravo fans the show isn't canceled, Catania is hoping the rumors are "true."
"It's been two years. It's the second summer we're not filming," she says, adding that she talks to Guidice and Gorga all the time. "I just missed a call from Margaret Josephs!"
"We can't see a life without New Jersey Housewives — ever," she declares, noting she "doesn't like" reboots, which is what happened to the original cast of the Real Housewives of New York. "I don't mind a shake-up, but a full cast overhaul, I don't think it works. I've heard they are casting for RHONJ — but we hear that every year! It's hard to cast for New Jersey because it's such a tight-knit show. Even though we fight like h---, we really are friends."
The brunette babe has always been friends with the cast, but she decided to finally join the crazy world of reality TV later on. "I grew up with Teresa, and I've known everyone for 20 to 30 years," she explains. "I felt I had so much to give — and timing is everything! I felt it was the right time for me."
Despite dealing with drama, the fan-favorite doesn't regret joining. "I made this amazing connection with people and my platform is everything to me. I've had a very good experience," she says.
Since Catania is all about being open and honest with her followers, she first revealed that she was taking Ozempic in early 2023, sharing that she lost 20 pounds by May of that year.
Now, she is teaming up with Advanced Herbals®, from the Makers of Dramamine®, to Launch The Dish on GLP-1s Content Series and Tackle One of the Most Common Complaints from GLP-1 Users: Nausea.
"I'm happy to talk about it!" she declares. "I was one of the first Housewives to bring it up on Watch What Happens Live. It was right before the reunion, and Andy was like, 'Oh, you've lost so much weight!' I said, 'Well, everyone's on the GLP-1, so why would I be the only one not doing it?' There was so much backlash from it, but I'm OK with that. I'll always be honest, but now we're all talking about it and everyone is admitting to being on it. We can now talk about the side effects, and I think the worst one is nausea."
She continues, "You don't know what is going to make you sick, you don't know your portion control, you overeat in the beginning, and you get violently nauseous, and then it wakes you up in the middle of the night and you're throwing up. A doctor can prescribe an anti-nausea medication, but it also makes you constipated. It's uncomfortable! When I realized I didn't want to take the anti-nausea pills anymore, I went to CVS and came across the Advanced Herbals® from the makers of Dramamine®."
When Catania first saw the brand, she knew she could trust it. "It was a lifesaver for me. It helped me continue on my journey. I don't know if I could have stuck with it if I didn't. There's so many people who quit from nausea — and there's no relief from it, and these really helped me," she explains. "It helped me get over that hump. It's not fun, but the relief of the ginger chew is everything."
"I don't want people to quit their GLP-1's just because of the nausea!" she exclaims. "There is relief! I spoke to a lot of doctors, I've worked with a lot of doctors. I wouldn't be spreading around something I didn't think was healthy! I feel so much better!"
To watch the star's video, titled “The Dish on GLP-1s," click here.