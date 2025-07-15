Dolores Catania Says She Can't 'See a Life' Without 'RHONJ' as Hiatus Continues: 'Bring Us Back!'

"I'm happy to talk about it!" she declares. "I was one of the first Housewives to bring it up on Watch What Happens Live. It was right before the reunion, and Andy was like, 'Oh, you've lost so much weight!' I said, 'Well, everyone's on the GLP-1, so why would I be the only one not doing it?' There was so much backlash from it, but I'm OK with that. I'll always be honest, but now we're all talking about it and everyone is admitting to being on it. We can now talk about the side effects, and I think the worst one is nausea."

She continues, "You don't know what is going to make you sick, you don't know your portion control, you overeat in the beginning, and you get violently nauseous, and then it wakes you up in the middle of the night and you're throwing up. A doctor can prescribe an anti-nausea medication, but it also makes you constipated. It's uncomfortable! When I realized I didn't want to take the anti-nausea pills anymore, I went to CVS and came across the Advanced Herbals® from the makers of Dramamine®."