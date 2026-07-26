Gia Giudice Promises a Lighter Vibe for 'RHONJ' Season 15: 'The Feeling of Everything Is So Different'
July 26 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Gia Giudice, the daughter of Teresa Giudice, recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In an interview with Us Weekly, Gia described the new season's energy as significantly more positive than previous installments.
“It’s been so fun,” she stated.
“I filmed a little bit last week, and it’s great. I mean, just the energy in the room, and just the feeling of everything is so different.”
Gia’s comments come after a tumultuous Season 14, where her mother engaged in a heated feud with John Fuda.
Teresa accused him of being “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County,” a claim that stirred controversy.
In response, John recalled an earlier clash involving Gia, where Jackie Goldschneider made allegations about her. This incident highlighted the longstanding tension among cast members.
Despite the drama, Gia expressed hope for peace within her family.
“I really do hope they come to just a happy medium,” she shared on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio.
However, Teresa was less than thrilled about John’s remarks, stating, “Next time I see him, I’m gonna be like, ‘Take my daughter’s name out of your mouth.’”
- Gia Giudice Reveals She's 'Desperate' to Move Out of Family Home as Filming for 'RHONJ' Begins Without Mom Teresa
- Gia Giudice Explodes On Teresa For Talking Badly About Joe While He's In Prison In ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Trailer
- Jackie Goldschneider Was Conflicted On Continuing To Film 'RHONJ' After Teresa Giudice Spread Rumors About Her Husband Evan Cheating
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As the cast prepares for the new season, insiders reveal that the focus will shift towards the newcomers, with six new cast members joining the show.
“There was so much drama the last few years that producers want the OG cast to settle in with the new cast,” a source dished.
The previous season's reunion was canceled due to ongoing disputes among the cast, particularly between Teresa and Melissa Gorga. Gia has also expressed a desire to mend her relationship with her uncle Joe Gorga, indicating her commitment to family unity.
In addition to RHONJ, Gia is on Season 2 of Next Gen NYC, which premiered on June 24.
“I think you find Gia finding herself, honestly,” she said, reflecting on her journey toward independence after moving out of her parents’ home.