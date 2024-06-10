Teresa Giudice Hints She Has Dirt on 'RHONJ' Costars Rachel and John Fuda: 'I'm Gonna Finish the Fight'
Does Teresa Giudice have some tricks up her sleeve?
On the Sunday, June 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star was discussing her feud with The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Rachel and John Fuda when she hinted she has major dirt on the couple.
"It's too bad we aren't having a reunion because I was going to bring an envelope and I was going to take something out of the envelope. I was going to bring it tonight ..." the mom-of-four, 52, revealed, referencing how the Season 14 reunion was canceled.
Before the WWHL episode aired, John claimed he had an envelope that contained several documents proving her husband Luis Ruelas, 49, hired a private investigator to look into everyone on the show, something the latter has denied.
On the most recent episodes of RHONJ, Teresa brought up John's past as a teenage drug dealer, which sparked a new feud in their dynamic.
"He accused my husband of reaching out to his ex that was in jail and why would he do that? So, they threw the first punch. I'm gonna finish the fight," the cookbook author promised. "Trust me."
Andy Cohen, 56, teased viewers that this season's final episode is "kind of like the reunion and the finale all in one," to which Teresa agreed, "it is."
"Pretty much everything I had to say, everyone's going to see it this season," she assured fans. "So everyone's going to have to tune in and watch."
Cohen confirmed the reports about scrapping a reunion earlier this month, sharing on one of radio shows, "I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale."
"It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come. And when all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked," the dad-of-two recalled. "We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one."
The Bravo boss said the cast — which also includes Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Cabral — has a "final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey."
"It's shocking and it's dramatic and it's amazing TV. I'm telling you, when you see it, I think that you'll feel complete. I really do," he insisted.
Though he wouldn't give any details on rumors that some of the cast would be fired, he admitted, "There will be something that Bravo is cooking up in place of a reunion, and so that is to be announced."