Teresa Giudice Hints She Has Dirt on 'RHONJ' Costars Rachel and John Fuda: 'I'm Gonna Finish the Fight'

"It's too bad we aren't having a reunion because I was going to bring an envelope and I was going to take something out of the envelope. I was going to bring it tonight ..." the mom-of-four, 52, revealed, referencing how the Season 14 reunion was canceled.

Before the WWHL episode aired, John claimed he had an envelope that contained several documents proving her husband Luis Ruelas, 49, hired a private investigator to look into everyone on the show, something the latter has denied.