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Giada De Laurentiis Reflects on 'Dancing With the Stars' Experience After Being Eliminated: 'What a Fun Adventure'

pic of Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten.
Source: @GIADADELAURENTIIS/INSTAGRAM

Giada De Laurentiis gushed over her experience on 'DWTS,' thanking the people involved in making the experience memorable for her.

Sept. 25 2026, Updated 7:49 a.m. ET

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Giada De Laurentiis is looking back fondly on her time in the ballroom after her Dancing With the Stars elimination.

"I just wanted to take a second and thank everybody for all of their support through this journey on Dancing With the Stars," the celebrity chef said in an Instagram video Wednesday, September 23.

De Laurentiis, 56, and professional dancer Alan Bersten were eliminated September 22 after performing a salsa during the show's "Viral Hits Night." The following day, she opened up about what the experience meant to her.

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De Laurentiis Was 'Honored' to Take the Challenge

image of Giada De Laurentiis revealed she had received many messages from women that watched her.
Source: @GIADADELAURENTIIS/INSTAGRAM

Giada De Laurentiis revealed she had received many messages from women that watched her.

The Food Network star said messages from women watching her compete had left a lasting impression.

"And all the moms that shared their stories," she said. "It was really, really, really inspiring."

De Laurentiis also explained why taking part in the competition mattered to her beyond the ballroom.

"I'm honored to represent women in their 50s and trying something new," she said. "Try something that scares you, because honestly guys, it is a rush."

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De Laurentiis Praised Alan Bersten

image of Giada De Laurentiis was paired with Alan Bersten, whom she thanked for the love and support.
Source: @GIADADELAURENTIIS/INSTAGRAM

Giada De Laurentiis was paired with Alan Bersten, whom she thanked for the love and support.

The 56-year-old culinary veteran also singled out the professional dancer who worked beside her throughout the competition.

"A shout-out to Alan, he was such a loving partner. Truly," she said. "So patient and helped me get really determined. So, it was really great."

The pair's final performance earned 12 out of 30 from the judges.

After the elimination was announced, De Laurentiis told the show's hosts, "I tried my best and it wasn't best enough. But I tried my best."

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Her Daughter Jade Gave Her a 'Mirrorball'

Image of Giada De Laurentiis and daughter Jade.
Source: MEGA

Giada De Laurentiis acknowledged her daughter's support throughout the time she was on the show.

De Laurentiis then turned to someone close to her who was watching from college: her 18-year-old daughter, Jade.

"Watching Jade watch me dance, to me, that and having her checking in with me every day, texting me how I was doing and sending support and love from the East Coast, that to me was the mirrorball," she said.

"That was everything," the Emmy-winning television host added. "It was really special and something I won't forget."

She Called It a 'Fun Adventure'

Image of Giada De Laurentiis.
Source: MEGA

Giada De Laurentiis said taking part in the show helped her push herself out of her comfort zone.

Despite leaving after two weeks, De Laurentiis said she walked away with a broader perspective on taking risks.

"I met a lot of cool people and had a great time," she said. "And I pushed myself out of my comfort zone. I think that's what life's all about."

She also made clear that the elimination had not changed how she felt about the people she met along the way.

"So, I've got nothing but love," De Laurentiis said. "I can't wait to root everybody on. Thanks you guys."

She had a special message for Bersten in the caption accompanying her video: "The biggest thank you to my amazing partner, @alanbersten — what a fun adventure! All my love ❤️."

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