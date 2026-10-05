Giannina Gibelli Feels 'Extremely Blessed' to Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2 as She Dishes on Her 'Carefree' Wedding to Blake Horstmann

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Giannina Gibelli feels "so extremely blessed" to be pregnant with baby No. 2. "The first time was such a whirlwind, so with our second we're definitely equipped to embrace the joys and challenges of a new baby. I can't wait to see Heath become a big brother; he's so empathetic and absolutely adores babies. He's already hugging and kissing the belly. I'm thrilled for him to have a built-in best friend," the reality star, 33, who is married to Blake Horstmann, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Shutterfly ahead of the holiday season. She continues, "We can't wait to find out whether we'll have two boys running around or a little daddy's girl!"

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Source: @GIANNINAGIBELLI/INSTAGRAM The couple is expecting baby No. 2.

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For now, the Love Is Blind alum is trying to feel her best. "I was not this nauseous with my first pregnancy, and I don't know if it's because I'm older or already have a baby, but my body already feels six months pregnant," she shares.

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The couple, who got engaged in 2024, had quite a whirlwind year: from getting married over the summer to expanding their brood. "I understand now when people say it’s the best day of their lives, because it really was. Our family and friends were there 100 percent. I got to finally marry Blake and have our son there. It just seemed like the culmination of everything that we loved, everything that we loved in one place," the podcast host shares. "We always say it was very Mamma Mia. Very Mamma Mia wedding. It was really carefree. We took so much content because I made it that way. I had a team that would be able to capture things for me so that I didn’t have to worry about that, and I really soaked in every single moment, and I have so much content. I’m going to be posting until I die." The DJ adds, "It was so special. It was honestly better than we anticipated. We planned it, right? And we’re like, 'It’s going to be great,' but then it was just incredible."

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Source: SHUTTERFLY The duo got married this past summer.

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The couple tied the knot in Rovinj, Croatia, on June 20, with most of their guests traveling overseas for the celebration. "I was most stressed out about the travel, especially because my family and a lot of my friends have never traveled there before. So I was freaking out. But honestly, other than one thing that nobody could control, everything was pretty smooth. The travel was smooth," the mom-of-one admits, adding they also endured the "craziest heat wave in the history of Europe."

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Thankfully, nothing went wrong other than Gibelli "falling through a chair" during her welcome party. "I have the scars to prove it," she quips. "And it’s okay. They’re my wedding scars. But I was like, as long as it happens to me and no one else, I can walk, I’m good to go. I didn’t care about these crazy, random little things that happened. I really just surrendered, and everyone had the best time of their lives. Really, the bride and groom are the ones that set the stage and the tone, so we really just set the tone of being carefree, and everyone went along with it. It was just the best time ever."

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Source: SHUTTERFLY The starlet said her wedding was 'carefree.'

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As for the "most memorable" part of their day, Horstmann, 37, says it was all about the "cake cutting." "That’s not usually this iconic moment during a wedding, but they did such a good job. It was like 2 a.m. They brought the cake out and put it in the middle of the dance floor, and they didn’t stop the music or anything. They brought the cake out, we cut it right there, the energy was still up. Everybody was dancing," he recalls.

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"I just loved everything. Honestly, I love the fact that we jumped into the ocean at 4 a.m. But I think when we walked in after the ceremony and you’re popping the champagne, I feel like then people were like, 'Oh, it’s a party.' And I felt just like a princess. I felt carefree, and I felt like I could breathe a little bit easier. That was a great, great time. And then the saxophone player came out —the whole night, the whole week," Gibelli shares.

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Additionally, the pair, who met while filming the first season of the Paramount+ reality crossover series All Star Shore, got to spend time with loved ones and all their friends from different reality shows. She notes, "It’s one of the only times in your life where you’re going to get everybody from every season of your life who has made an impact on your life, who you love, who loves you, all in the same room. It’s so, so rare, and we didn’t take that for granted for one second."

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Source: @GIANNINAGIBELLI/INSTAGRAM The pair share son Heath.

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"You cultivate your tribe, and everyone has that same energy. The people that you like and that like you back, you all just vibrate on the same wavelength. Everyone got along so well, like they’d known each other forever. There were a couple of times in the speeches where people had fun with the reality TV shtick of it all," the Bachelorette alum adds.

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Since the wedding day was filled with so much content, the duo's partnership with Shutterfly is a no-brainer. "My partnership with Shutterfly has just been one of the best gifts ever. We started with our save-the-dates, and they have just been a part of some of the most memorable moments of my entire life. The save-the-dates and wedding invitations were so flawless. They literally looked exactly how I wanted them to, and it fit the venue and the timeless elegance that I loved so much. Now I’m doing my holiday cards with them, and we’re here, and I get to share this with my son and my husband. We get to experience this whole new era as newlyweds, and we’ve experienced all of this with Shutterfly up until today," she says.

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Source: SHUTTERFLY The reality starlet loves using Shutterfly. for her Christmas and wedding photos.

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Since it will be the first Christmas as the Horstmanns, it will be fun to create even more memories. "It’s been really effortless, because these moments can be so stressful and so big, and they can take up a lot of time, but it’s so easy to use. I have so many photos I can easily plug in, and I have a lot of different designs that I can make my own. I never felt overwhelmed, truly, and that’s such a gift to me because I did so much of the wedding planning and so much of this. Now, with the holidays coming up, I get to really just enjoy it and not stress about something. I can just use photos from my wedding," she says. "I think the coolest thing is Shutterfly has been there for a lot of our firsts," Horstmann adds.

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The brunette babe is extremely "picky," which is why working with the brand makes everything so seamless. "I start with the photos and do a little curation of that. Then, based on how busy that photo is, I go around and see the styles that are already there and plug it in and see what fits the vibe. I’m a do-first, think-later type of person, so I like that I’m able to just really plug and play and experiment with it. Whatever feels right is exactly what I’m going with. And it looks even better in person," she shares, adding it's their "new" family tradition. "We have so many holiday traditions, but Christmas cards were never one of them because I found them so daunting. I found them really time-consuming and something that I didn’t feel like I could spend time on, and I like to procrastinate," she quips.