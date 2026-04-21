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Giannina Gibelli Reveals Beauty Secrets Ahead of Her Wedding to Blake Horstmann

split photo of Giannina Gibelli & Blake Horstmann
Source: MEGA

Giannina Gibelli shared her pre-wedding beauty secrets ahead of her marriage to Blake Horstmann.

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April 21 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET

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Giannina Gibelli, known for appearing on Love Is Blind, shared her beauty routine as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Blake Horstmann.

In a recent interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Gibelli discussed the treatments she has undergone to ensure she looks her best on her special day.

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image of Giannina Gibelli shared her beauty routine as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Blake Horstmann.
Source: MEGA

Giannina Gibelli shared her beauty routine as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Blake Horstmann.

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“I did Sculptra — so good,” Gibelli stated, referring to the injectable treatment she tried for the first time.

She described it as a “liquid facelift,” noting that it improves over time.

Unlike many dermal fillers, Sculptra is made from poly-L-lactic acid, which stimulates collagen production, resulting in a firmer and smoother appearance of the cheeks and jawline. Results can last for up to two years.

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image of The 'Love Is Blind' star revealed she has been using treatments like Sculptra and light Botox to enhance her appearance.
Source: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

The 'Love Is Blind' star revealed she has been using treatments like Sculptra and light Botox to enhance her appearance.

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In addition to Sculptra, Gibelli has also tried “very light” Botox. However, she attributes her glowing skin mainly to her skincare regimen.

“It’s nothing extra fancy,” she explained. She emphasized the importance of finding the right products, including retinol and toner, which have contributed to her radiant complexion.

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image of Gianna Gibelli also emphasized that her skincare routine plays a major role in maintaining her glowing complexion.
Source: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Gianna Gibelli also emphasized that her skincare routine plays a major role in maintaining her glowing complexion.

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Gibelli expressed her enthusiasm for Primera’s PRMR Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum, claiming, “I’ve put every single person on it. I’m on, like, my fifth bottle.”

She highlighted its effectiveness in combating fine lines and wrinkles, making it a staple in her beauty routine.

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Gibelli expressed her enthusiasm for Primera’s PRMR Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum, claiming, “I’ve put every single person on it. I’m on, like, my fifth bottle.”

She highlighted its effectiveness in combating fine lines and wrinkles, making it a staple in her beauty routine.

image of Alongside beauty preparations, Giannina Gibelli is also getting ready for her wedding and enjoying the bridal experience.
Source: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Alongside beauty preparations, Giannina Gibelli is also getting ready for her wedding and enjoying the bridal experience.

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