Giannina Gibelli Reveals Beauty Secrets Ahead of Her Wedding to Blake Horstmann
April 21 2026, Published 6:01 a.m. ET
Giannina Gibelli, known for appearing on Love Is Blind, shared her beauty routine as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Blake Horstmann.
In a recent interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Gibelli discussed the treatments she has undergone to ensure she looks her best on her special day.
“I did Sculptra — so good,” Gibelli stated, referring to the injectable treatment she tried for the first time.
She described it as a “liquid facelift,” noting that it improves over time.
Unlike many dermal fillers, Sculptra is made from poly-L-lactic acid, which stimulates collagen production, resulting in a firmer and smoother appearance of the cheeks and jawline. Results can last for up to two years.
In addition to Sculptra, Gibelli has also tried “very light” Botox. However, she attributes her glowing skin mainly to her skincare regimen.
“It’s nothing extra fancy,” she explained. She emphasized the importance of finding the right products, including retinol and toner, which have contributed to her radiant complexion.
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Gibelli expressed her enthusiasm for Primera’s PRMR Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum, claiming, “I’ve put every single person on it. I’m on, like, my fifth bottle.”
She highlighted its effectiveness in combating fine lines and wrinkles, making it a staple in her beauty routine.
Gibelli expressed her enthusiasm for Primera’s PRMR Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum, claiming, “I’ve put every single person on it. I’m on, like, my fifth bottle.”
She highlighted its effectiveness in combating fine lines and wrinkles, making it a staple in her beauty routine.