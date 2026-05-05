Gigi Hadid Stuns in See-Through Gown and Satin Undies as She Makes Rare Flirty Mention of Her 'Man' Bradley Cooper: Watch

Bradley Cooper received a special shout-out from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, as she stunned at the 2026 Met Gala.

Gigi Hadid had her "man" on her mind while arriving at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4.

The stunning supermodel made a rare flirty mention of her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, while speaking with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne — who are hosting the Vogue livestream from the famed Met steps.

While flaunting her figure in a see-through black gown and satin undies, Hadid gave special shout-outs to her daughter, Khai, 5, and Cooper, whom she was first linked to romantically in October 2023.