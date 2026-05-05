Gigi Hadid Stuns in See-Through Gown and Satin Undies as She Makes Rare Flirty Mention of Her 'Man' Bradley Cooper: Watch
May 4 2026, Published 8:14 p.m. ET
Gigi Hadid had her "man" on her mind while arriving at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4.
The stunning supermodel made a rare flirty mention of her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, while speaking with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne — who are hosting the Vogue livestream from the famed Met steps.
While flaunting her figure in a see-through black gown and satin undies, Hadid gave special shout-outs to her daughter, Khai, 5, and Cooper, whom she was first linked to romantically in October 2023.
Hadid was discussing "anxiety" she faced ahead of the event when she revealed her secret tricks to serving looks on red carpets.
"I try to bring my mind to a happy place," the Guest In Residence founder explained at the "Costume Art"-themed event. "What we do in our job is just go to a happy place. Think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life."
"First happy thought, Khai my daughter, and then my man," she gushed of her only child, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, and Cooper.“
Hadid confidently continued: "When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley in the camera."
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