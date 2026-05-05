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Gigi Hadid Stuns in See-Through Gown and Satin Undies as She Makes Rare Flirty Mention of Her 'Man' Bradley Cooper: Watch

Composite photo of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
Source: Vogue/YouTube; MEGA

Bradley Cooper received a special shout-out from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, as she stunned at the 2026 Met Gala.

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May 4 2026, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

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Gigi Hadid had her "man" on her mind while arriving at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4.

The stunning supermodel made a rare flirty mention of her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, while speaking with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne — who are hosting the Vogue livestream from the famed Met steps.

While flaunting her figure in a see-through black gown and satin undies, Hadid gave special shout-outs to her daughter, Khai, 5, and Cooper, whom she was first linked to romantically in October 2023.

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Source: @THR/X

Gigi Hadid served looks at the 2026 Met Gala in a see-through gown.

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gigi hadid stuns see through gown rare flirty mention bradley cooper
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Hadid was discussing "anxiety" she faced ahead of the event when she revealed her secret tricks to serving looks on red carpets.

"I try to bring my mind to a happy place," the Guest In Residence founder explained at the "Costume Art"-themed event. "What we do in our job is just go to a happy place. Think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life."

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gigi hadid stuns see through gown rare flirty mention bradley cooper
Source: Vogue/YouTube

"First happy thought, Khai my daughter, and then my man," she gushed of her only child, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, and Cooper.“

Hadid confidently continued: "When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley in the camera."

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gigi hadid stuns see through gown rare flirty mention bradley cooper
Source: @THR/X

Image of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked romantically in October 2023.
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked romantically in October 2023.

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