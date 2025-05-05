or
Gigi Hadid Is a Vision in Gold at the 2025 Met Gala as She Goes Without Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Photo of Gigi Hadid
Source: @enews/Instagram

Gigi Hadid sparkled in an all-gold ensemble on the blue carpet.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

No Bradley Cooper, no problem.

Gigi Hadid, 30, stunned solo at the 2025 Met Gala, donned in a custom, bedazzled gold halter gown from Miu Miu.

gigi hadid
Source: @enews/Instagram

Gigi Hadid sparkled in gold.

The model swept her hair up in 1940s pin-up curls, a nod to classic old Hollywood style.

Her glam ensemble featured a train that cascaded behind her while she posed for cameras. Hadid — who was an early arrival of the evening — paired her head-to-toe gold look with dangly silver earrings and rings.

Source: @wwd/X

Gigi Hadid opted for gold at the 2025 Met Gala.

Hadid recently cozied up with Cooper, 50, for her 30th birthday festivities at Le Chalet in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel notably wore a gold ring on her left finger, which sparked engagement rumors. However, it doesn’t look like nuptials are in the cards just yet.

In January, an insider reported that they are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step."

"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together," the source added. The celeb couple's families have been spending time together, including the actor's daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

"Gigi has a free spirit personality, and she brings out a fun side of Bradley," the insider continued.

Gigi Hadid

Photo of Gigi Hadid
Source: mega

Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala without Bradley Cooper.

The couple packed on the PDA at Gigi's birthday celebration, where her sister, Bella Hadid, and actress Anne Hathaway were also in attendance.

"They mingled and had fun, but also kissed every time they got near each other. It was clear that she had a beautiful celebration," another source told People. "And it was even clearer that she’s incredibly happy with where her life is right now, especially with Bradley by her side."

The couple went Instagram official on May 2 with a snapshot of them smooching in front of a cake at the party.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," Gigi wrote in the caption. "To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"

Photo of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Source: Mega

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted at Taylor Swift’s Paris concert.

The famous duo has remained relatively hush about their relationship since dating rumors started circulating in October 2023. The couple was first spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City before the flame heated up on a weekend getaway a few days later.

The A Star Is Born actor supported his girl's brand, Guest in Residence, the following month, wearing a striped sweater designed by the company while walking around NYC.

