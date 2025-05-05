Gigi Hadid Is a Vision in Gold at the 2025 Met Gala as She Goes Without Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Hadid recently cozied up with Cooper, 50, for her 30th birthday festivities at Le Chalet in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel notably wore a gold ring on her left finger, which sparked engagement rumors. However, it doesn’t look like nuptials are in the cards just yet.

In January, an insider reported that they are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step."

"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together," the source added. The celeb couple's families have been spending time together, including the actor's daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

"Gigi has a free spirit personality, and she brings out a fun side of Bradley," the insider continued.