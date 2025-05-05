Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Go Instagram Official With Sweet Birthday Kiss

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper just went Instagram official, launching their romance into the spotlight with a sweet kiss.

The supermodel shared a carousel of photos from her glamorous 30th birthday bash on May 2, and in one particularly cute snapshot, the new couple is seen locking lips in front of a gigantic cake.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" Hadid expressed in her heartfelt caption.