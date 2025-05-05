Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Go Instagram Official With Sweet Birthday Kiss
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper just went Instagram official, launching their romance into the spotlight with a sweet kiss.
The supermodel shared a carousel of photos from her glamorous 30th birthday bash on May 2, and in one particularly cute snapshot, the new couple is seen locking lips in front of a gigantic cake.
"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" Hadid expressed in her heartfelt caption.
She continued, "So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."
Since dating rumors sparked in October 2023, Hadid, 30, and Cooper, 50, have mostly kept their relationship under wraps. They were first seen leaving the NYC hotspot Via Carota together and just days later, they rolled back into town from a brief getaway looking loved-up.
A source spilled to People on October 9, 2023, that this dynamic duo was simply "having fun." The insider also revealed that the Victoria's Secret beauty has had "sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while."
"She's independent, busy and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all," the source shared. "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute... and there is an attraction."
The lovebirds continued to be spotted together frequently and by November 2023, Life & Style reported that Hadid and Cooper had "been secretly hooking up for weeks now."
"Friends thought they should get together and they totally hit it off. It was an instant attraction," the insider dished. "Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together. Obviously, they're both super busy but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other."
Fast forward to May 2024 and Hadid and Cooper were seen enjoying a romantic date night at none other than Taylor Swift's concert in Paris.
In a March interview with Vogue, Hadid couldn't help but gush about their relationship, stating, "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential. And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky's the word."
Sources also allege that the couple want to take things up a notch.
“"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both,” the insider shared.
Hadid had an on-again-off-again relationship with Zayn Malik (2015-2021), with whom she shares a daughter. Before that, she dated Cody Simpson (2013-2015), Joe Jonas briefly in 2015 and had a short-lived romance with Tyler Cameron in 2019.
Cooper was married to Jennifer Esposito (2006-2007). He had a notable relationship with Irina Shayk (2015-2019), with whom he has a daughter. Other past relationships include Renée Zellweger (2009-2011), Zoë Saldaña (on/off in 2012) and Suki Waterhouse (2013-2015).