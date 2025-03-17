Gigi Hadid Shows Off Toned Abs in Summery Photos as It's Revealed She's the New Ambassador for 'Iconic' Flip-Flop Brand Havaianas
Gigi Hadid looks ready for summer!
On Monday, March 17, it was revealed that the blonde beauty is the new face of Havaianas' latest campaign.
"To be the Havaianas global ambassador is surreal, and a bit nostalgic," the mom-of-one shared of the collaboration. "Growing up at the beach, I can't remember a time when I wasn't wearing this summer staple."
"I'm excited to be working with this team and I love that Havaianas is making a comeback," she continued. "I’ll make flip-flops work from Paris to New York to the beach."
In two of the images, Hadid, 29, showed off her toned abs in a pink bikini top, colorful board shorts and pair of the line's new flip-flops.
She also struck a pose with a surfboard while rocking a red cropped shirt, red and white shorts and another pair of sandals.
The company had teased the partnership with Hadid earlier in the month, describing their new ambassador as "an icon. A fashion legend. And she is the moment."
"Flip-flops are having a major moment. This summer staple has evolved from humble beginnings into being a celebrated fashion statement," noted the brand's Global Marketing Vice-President, Maria Fernanda Albuquerque. "In this context, we are very proud and excited to announce Gigi Hadid as our new global ambassador. With the endorsement of this global fashion icon, we aim to elevate flip-flops to new heights of style and recognition."
Though many of Hadid's photos for the campaign were beach-themed, she revealed she loves to wear the sandals with all types of outfits.
"Whether it’s my shorts to go to volleyball practice, or jeans to go get a smoothie, or a dress," she told ELLE of where she rocks the flip-flops.
"I think whatever the vibe of the day is," the California native explained of choosing a style. "It was something more formal, like if you’re on a vacation and going to dinner for the night, you could wear a little dress with a flip-flop and an anklet — that can be fine jewelry, or you can funk it up with something beaded or costume jewelry."
"I think that’s just as chic, if not cooler, than the sandals that are done by every luxury brand that kind of look the same with a different logo on it. That feels more me, at least. It feels girly but still effortless," Hadid said. "I love a girl who rocks Havaianas."
The star insisted the company is "iconic for a reason."