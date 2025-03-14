Gigi Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Golden Ensemble as Model Attends NYC Event Without Boyfriend Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid can pull off any look — even ones with accidental rips!
On Thursday, March 13, the supermodel suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while attending an event in New York City, though she still looked stunning in a golden yellow style.
Arriving at the Rabanne perfume pop-up in the Big Apple, Hadid had a gaping hole in the skirt of her buttery-colored dress. Channeling her modeling talents, the blonde beauty pretended all was well with her outfit as she smiled wide while wearing a statement-making, gold-tinted, see-through PVC raincoat.
Hadid, who had her hair slicked back into a sophisticated updo, paired her ensemble with metallic gold, pointed-toe high-heeled boots.
The 29-year-old's appearance at the Rabanne pop-up comes after she was revealed as the face of the brand's new Million Gold fragrance bottle earlier this year.
Hadid posted about her partnership with the luxury perfume company in February, as she uploaded a series of stunning photos of herself holding the new fragrance while showing some shoulder in an angelic white robe featuring her first name embroidered on it.
"LIVE from my bathroom: it’s @rabanne #milliongoldforher ! ! Happy Valentine’s week xx," the Victoria's Secret Angel captioned her post at the time.
Hadid appeared to attend the event in NYC without her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, though she had just made some sweet rare remarks about their relationship during an interview with Vogue published two days prior, as OK! previously reported.
Revealing she and the A Star Is Born actor met at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child, Hadid noted the interaction was a miracle in itself considering how public their lives are.
"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating... and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard," she explained. "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."
While committing to a serious relationship with a fellow Hollywood star inevitably took some adjusting, Hadid described her and Cooper's relationship now as "very romantic and happy."
And though they aren't a secret, there are some aspects of the couple's bond they try to keep private.
"It's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason," Hadid explained, as she acknowledged rumors circulating online from time to time that are "kind of right and kind of wrong."
"You just have to let it go; you can’t always correct everything," she declared.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Hadid at the Rabanne perfume pop-up.