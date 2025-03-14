Gigi Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Golden Ensemble as Model Attends NYC Event Without Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Revealing she and the A Star Is Born actor met at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child, Hadid noted the interaction was a miracle in itself considering how public their lives are.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating... and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard," she explained. "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."