TRUE CRIME NEWS Chilling Confession: Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Told Ex-Wife He Murdered 7 Women in Their Home Source: mega Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to killing eight women earlier this month. Allie Fasanella April 21 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann admitted to his ex-wife that he murdered his victims at their Long Island, N.Y., home before pleading guilty earlier this month. In a clip teasing the final episode of Peacock's documentary, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Asa Ellerup revealed her husband looked "very nervous" before confessing to killing eight women — seven of whom he murdered inside of their home. "I put a wall up," Asa said in the preview uploaded on Monday, April 20, explaining that she addressed her ex-husband as "Mr. Heuermann" as she questioned how many women he killed.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @peacock/instagram The final episode of Peacock's documentary on the case premieres on Thursday, April 23.

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Source: mega Asa Ellerup and Rex Heuermann were married for 27 years.

"Did you feel you were sitting across the table from a stranger?" her lawyer Bob Macedonio asked, to which she replied, "No, when he started talking, it started feeling like that's the Rex I know." "But I didn't want to see that one," Asa, who was married to Heuermann for 27 years, added, explaining, "I wanted to see the one I needed to see." After telling Macedonio that Heuermann owned up to eight murders, the surprised attorney responded, "Who was the eighth? Because he’s charged with seven."

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Source: CBS New York/youtube The serial killer was only charged with seven murders.

The father-of-two, 62, was charged with killing seven s-- workers between 1993 and 2010, but he also admitted to murdering another victim whose death he had not been previously linked to. On April 8, the Massapequa Park businessman confessed to strangling and dismembering eight s-- workers and dumping their bodies near Gilgo Beach and other secluded areas on Long Island, N.Y., across several years. The architect — who was arrested while walking away from his midtown Manhattan office on July 13, 2023 — had previously maintained his innocence.

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'He Said I Wasn't Home'

Source: mega The exes share two adult children.

Rex confessed in court to murdering Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who were known as the "Gilgo Four" — as well as Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. While he wasn't formally charged with her death, he also owned up to killing Karen Vergata as a part of the plea agreement. "He said I wasn't home," Asa, whose divorce from Heuermann was finalized last year, continued. "They were killed in his room downstairs. All except one."

Source: CBS New York/youtube The murderer is scheduled to be sentenced in June.