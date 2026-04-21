Chilling Confession: Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Told Ex-Wife He Murdered 7 Women in Their Home
April 21 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann admitted to his ex-wife that he murdered his victims at their Long Island, N.Y., home before pleading guilty earlier this month.
In a clip teasing the final episode of Peacock's documentary, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Asa Ellerup revealed her husband looked "very nervous" before confessing to killing eight women — seven of whom he murdered inside of their home.
"I put a wall up," Asa said in the preview uploaded on Monday, April 20, explaining that she addressed her ex-husband as "Mr. Heuermann" as she questioned how many women he killed.
"Did you feel you were sitting across the table from a stranger?" her lawyer Bob Macedonio asked, to which she replied, "No, when he started talking, it started feeling like that's the Rex I know."
"But I didn't want to see that one," Asa, who was married to Heuermann for 27 years, added, explaining, "I wanted to see the one I needed to see."
After telling Macedonio that Heuermann owned up to eight murders, the surprised attorney responded, "Who was the eighth? Because he’s charged with seven."
The father-of-two, 62, was charged with killing seven s-- workers between 1993 and 2010, but he also admitted to murdering another victim whose death he had not been previously linked to.
On April 8, the Massapequa Park businessman confessed to strangling and dismembering eight s-- workers and dumping their bodies near Gilgo Beach and other secluded areas on Long Island, N.Y., across several years.
The architect — who was arrested while walking away from his midtown Manhattan office on July 13, 2023 — had previously maintained his innocence.
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'He Said I Wasn't Home'
Rex confessed in court to murdering Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who were known as the "Gilgo Four" — as well as Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.
While he wasn't formally charged with her death, he also owned up to killing Karen Vergata as a part of the plea agreement.
"He said I wasn't home," Asa, whose divorce from Heuermann was finalized last year, continued. "They were killed in his room downstairs. All except one."
The serial killer's lawyer Michael Brown said his client’s admission came after Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled to allow all of the DNA evidence to be used.
Rex also apparently "wanted to save the families of the victims the ordeal of going to trial," according to Michael.
"Coupled with saving his family that ordeal — it was definitely a factor," he told reporters.
The murderer will be sentenced on June 17.