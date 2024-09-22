'Gilmore Girls' Actor Scott Cohen and His Wife Recovering After They Were Nearly Killed in Head-On Collision
Scott Cohen and his wife are still recovering after nearly being killed in a head-on collision.
The Gilmore Girls alum, 62, and his spouse, Anastasia Traina, were on their way home in Brooklyn, NY, when they got caught up in a high-speed car chase.
"We thought we were dead," Cohen said while stepping out at HBO’s The Penguin premiere on Tuesday, September 17. "My wife’s arm is all messed up. I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It’s like called a nonunion break, and it’s never going to heal."
The accident took place on June 29, when a man was pulled over by authorities but suddenly took off into Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where he slammed into the couple's vehicle.
Following the accident, Cohen took to Instagram to detail what happened. "With broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us we venture on. I’m very p----- my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful," he penned alongside a video of footage of the crash and him in the hospital.
"@afunnybunnypicture [Traina] and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family. We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don’t want to learn but often are forced to. Here to tell the story I guess," he concluded the update.
Traina also shared a post of her own of a picture of she and Cohen with their kids, writing, "Scotty and I are so grateful to be alive after our car was hit by runaway car being pursued by the police in Greenpoint Brooklyn last night."
"This occurred after such a joyful event of meeting family and friends and viewing Claire’s beautiful first film," the matriarch said of their daughter. "We are also grateful to have such beautiful friends calling, texting and asking and doing so much for us! We are so blessed!!! #miraclesdohappen #grateful #goodfriends #blessed."
"Oh my god! Relieved to hear you’re both (relatively) unscathed," one person penned in the comments section.
"Oh my! what a horrid thing to happen! I really hope you are all ok!! Take it easy and I’m so thankful you guys are ok! ❤️" a second chimed in.
Page Six conducted the interview with Cohen.
The Astoria Post reported on the accident.