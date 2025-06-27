'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Finale Pregnancy Plot Twist: Who Is the Father of Georgia's Baby?
What Was the Pregnancy Twist in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3?
Ginny & Georgia Season 3 dropped the biggest cliffhanger, shocking viewers with the revelation that Georgia is pregnant.
In the final episode of the hit Netflix series, which premiered on June 5, Brianne Howey's character used daughter Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) pregnancy test to pretend she was pregnant with Paul's (Scott Porter) baby. The pair ultimately called it quits after Paul found out the truth.
Georgia then slept with Joe (Raymond Ablack), leaving the cast members and viewers confused about who the father could be — especially after the character discovered she truly got pregnant.
Sarah Lampert Knows Exactly Whose Baby It Is
In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert said she "knew unequivocally without a doubt whose baby it was" when they entered the writers' room in February.
"I came into the writers' room and I said, 'Here's whose baby it is. Change my mind,'" she shared. "The writers' room is phenomenal. Our writers are fantastic and truly it's such a kinetic, live and ever-morphing thing."
Lampert added, "That's what makes the show good is it really becomes alive at every stage of the process. But certainly in the writers' room. So it wasn't decided. They've changed my mind before. I'll put it that way."
She admitted they were "utterly divided" about who the dad should be, which is why they underwent a "full-on school debate effort."
"It was phenomenal because there's pros and cons story wise to both — but there's one clear answer and I'm not going to say what it is," she concluded.
Joe Is the Father — in Raymond Ablack's Heart
Although Lampert did not name the baby's father, Ablack said his character is the father in "[his] heart."
"But I don't know. I have no idea," he clarified. "I'm as eager for episode 1 of Season 4 as everyone else is to find that truth."
Scott Porter Talked About Trust Issues After the Pregnancy Twist
Porter, on the other hand, reportedly has "zero idea" because of the writers and "the curve balls they like to throw." He might not know what would happen next, but his character is less likely to believe Georgia again after the revelation in the third season.
"It's one of those fool me once, fool me twice situations here," Porter pointed out. "I think Paul is going to think long and hard about anything else that comes out of Georgia's mouth. It's really heartbreaking that that's the case. He asked her for so long to let him in, to just be honest with him and now it's to the point where he can't believe a word she says. That's just heartbreaking to me."
On the other hand, he admitted to still feeling hopeful that Paul and Georgia could still patch things up, though "[he doesn't] know if it's possible."
Diesel La Torraca Weighed in on the Guessing Game
Even Howey's on-screen child joined the ongoing debate.
"I like him. He's a really sweet guy. I like their history, their little Easter eggs and stuff. When they met and when they were teenagers — they are my endgame," Diesel La Torraca, who plays Austin, said of Joe in an interview with Us Weekly.
Chelsea Clark Threw Out a Wild Theory
Chelsea Clark, who portrays Norah on Ginny & Georgia, dropped a hint about a different character as the potential father of Georgia's baby.
"It would be wild if it was Zion's [Ginny's father, played by Nathan Mitchell] baby," said Clark. "Let's do a little throwback. I think we all know which way it's leaning."