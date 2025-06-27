'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Finale Pregnancy Plot Twist: Who Is the Father of Georgia's Baby?

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert said she "knew unequivocally without a doubt whose baby it was" when they entered the writers' room in February.

"I came into the writers' room and I said, 'Here's whose baby it is. Change my mind,'" she shared. "The writers' room is phenomenal. Our writers are fantastic and truly it's such a kinetic, live and ever-morphing thing."

Lampert added, "That's what makes the show good is it really becomes alive at every stage of the process. But certainly in the writers' room. So it wasn't decided. They've changed my mind before. I'll put it that way."

She admitted they were "utterly divided" about who the dad should be, which is why they underwent a "full-on school debate effort."

"It was phenomenal because there's pros and cons story wise to both — but there's one clear answer and I'm not going to say what it is," she concluded.