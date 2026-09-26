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Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Ended Marriage to Tom Brady With Just 3 Words

Image of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen apparently had some harsh words for Tom Brady before their split.

Sept. 26 2026, Updated 12:13 p.m. ET

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Gisele Bündchen reportedly had three simple words for Tom Brady when their 13-year marriage came to an end.

According to Lars Anderson's forthcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, the supermodel, 46, told the former NFL star, 49, “We’re not compatible” before they ended things in 2022.

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Image of Gisele saying "we're not compatible" to Tom.
Source: MEGA

The model allegedly told Tom Brady they were no longer 'compatible' before their split.

An insider close to Brady reportedly told Anderson that Bündchen, long interested in astrology, looked to the stars while evaluating their relationship.

“And just like that, she was done,” Anderson writes in the book, which is set to be released on September 29.

The claim offers a new glimpse into the final days of the former flames' high-profile marriage, though neither has publicly confirmed the conversation as described.

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Gisele and Tom Reportedly Clashed Over His NFL Career

image of The mom-of-three shares two kids with Tom Brady.
Source: @GISELE/INSTAGRAM

The mom-of-three shares two kids with Tom Brady.

According to Anderson's book, tension had been brewing between the former couple for years as Brady continued his successful football career.

Following the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, the model reportedly asked her then-husband if it was finally the right time to walk away from the sport.

“Would now be the perfect time to retire?” she allegedly asked.

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image of Tom Brady announced his retirement in February 2022 but then reversed it.
Source: @TOMBRADY/INSTAGRAM

Tom Brady announced his retirement in February 2022 but then reversed it.

When the topic came up again later, Brady reportedly made it clear he wasn't ready to leave football behind, telling his then-wife, “Too bad, babe. I’m having too much fun right now.”

Years later, Brady announced his retirement in February 2022, only to reverse his decision roughly six weeks later and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

However, Bündchen has pushed back against the narrative that their divorce resulted simply from Brady choosing football over his family.

She previously called reports that she gave the athlete an ultimatum “very hurtful,” explaining that the end of their marriage was “much bigger” than football.

Gisele and Tom Divorced After 13 Years of Marriage

image of The duo split in 2022.
Source: @GISELE/INSTAGRAM

The duo split in 2022.

The pair officially announced their divorce on October 28, 2022.

As OK! previously reported, the former power couple confirmed their split in separate social media statements after finalizing their divorce.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart,” the catwalk queen said at the time, adding that she felt “blessed for the time we had together.”

Brady similarly said they reached the decision “amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

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