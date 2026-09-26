Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Ended Marriage to Tom Brady With Just 3 Words

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen reportedly had three simple words for Tom Brady when their 13-year marriage came to an end. According to Lars Anderson's forthcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, the supermodel, 46, told the former NFL star, 49, “We’re not compatible” before they ended things in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model allegedly told Tom Brady they were no longer 'compatible' before their split.

An insider close to Brady reportedly told Anderson that Bündchen, long interested in astrology, looked to the stars while evaluating their relationship. “And just like that, she was done,” Anderson writes in the book, which is set to be released on September 29. The claim offers a new glimpse into the final days of the former flames' high-profile marriage, though neither has publicly confirmed the conversation as described.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele and Tom Reportedly Clashed Over His NFL Career

Source: @GISELE/INSTAGRAM The mom-of-three shares two kids with Tom Brady.

According to Anderson's book, tension had been brewing between the former couple for years as Brady continued his successful football career. Following the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, the model reportedly asked her then-husband if it was finally the right time to walk away from the sport. “Would now be the perfect time to retire?” she allegedly asked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TOMBRADY/INSTAGRAM Tom Brady announced his retirement in February 2022 but then reversed it.

When the topic came up again later, Brady reportedly made it clear he wasn't ready to leave football behind, telling his then-wife, “Too bad, babe. I’m having too much fun right now.” Years later, Brady announced his retirement in February 2022, only to reverse his decision roughly six weeks later and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. However, Bündchen has pushed back against the narrative that their divorce resulted simply from Brady choosing football over his family. She previously called reports that she gave the athlete an ultimatum “very hurtful,” explaining that the end of their marriage was “much bigger” than football.

Gisele and Tom Divorced After 13 Years of Marriage

Source: @GISELE/INSTAGRAM The duo split in 2022.