Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Confirm Divorce Via Social Media Posts — Read Their Statements
At long last, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have confirmed they've ended their romance.
Just minutes after the reports surfaced, the athlete took to his Instagram Story to address the sad news. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
The model, 42, posted a similar message to her own social media account.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she shared. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
Rumors of their divorce had been swirling for months, but the duo never commented on the speculation. It's believed their animosity stemmed from Brady's dedication to his career.