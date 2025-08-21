NEWS Gisele Bündchen Looks Flawless as She Cuddles With Her Baby Boy in Rare Makeup-Free Photo Source: MEGA; @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bundchen stunned in a rare makeup-free snap as she cuddled her baby boy in new photos documenting her summer with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Motherhood looks good on Gisele Bündchen! The former Victoria’s Secret model, 45, stunned in a rare makeup-free snap where she cuddled her baby boy, which was included in a new photo dump she posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Shared New Photo of Her Youngest Child

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen shared new photos of her baby boy.

“Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us!” Bündchen captioned a carousel of photos. “Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco.” Bündchen’s photo dump showcased the model’s fun-filled season, which included sunsets by the ocean, yacht trips and moments bonding with her son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. One adorable snap captured the baby boy as he held the hand of Bündchen’s father, Valdir Bündchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Sizzled in a New Selfie

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen sizzled in a new selfie with her baby boy.

Meanwhile, fans could spot the star's other children, Vivian and Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, in the cheerful pictures as well. One snap captured Benjamin playing basketball with Joaquim, while another documented Vivian riding horses on a farm. The carousel of photos concluded with the former supermodel posing for a striking selfie as her youngest tot was cuddled into her neck.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Gisele Bündchen’s Photo Dump

Source: MEGA Fans gushed over Gisele Bündchen’s latest photo dump.

“Her pics are the opposite of her ex. His is all glamour and money and flashing [sic],” one fan wrote in the comments section. “She on the other hand is all about living a simple life filled with love and animals and nature, and showing her kids that money is not the most important thing. And I love that for her. ❤️💫” Meanwhile, a second fan wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the whole world. ❤️🧚🏻✨ @gisele ✨”

Gisele Welcomed Newborn in February

Source: MEGA Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente turned romantic in 2023.