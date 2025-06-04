PHOTOS Tom Brady's Daughter Looks Like His Twin in New Vacation Selfie: Photo Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady was seeing double with his daughter, Vivian, on a European vacation.

Tom Brady has found his doppelgänger in his daughter, Vivian. The NFL legend, 47, looked strikingly similar to his 12-year-old child in a sweet selfie from a trip to the Netherlands on Tuesday, June 3.

Tom Brady Looks Exactly Like His Daughter

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady looks just like his daughter, Vivian.

Tom and Vivian smiled in the back of a car as the streets behind them whizzed by. The New England Patriots alum was dressed comfortably in a yellow pullover hoodie. "Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the Instagram Story.

Tom Brady's Vacation Adventure

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady took a trip to Europe with his kids Vivian and Benjamin.

They were joined on their global adventure by Benjamin, 15, Tom's second child with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The father-son duo took a boat ride together through a scenic town while soaking in the sun. They shared a hug and posed for a photo taken from a bird's-eye view from the watercraft. Tom snapped a selfie alone as well, writing, "From 🇳🇱with ❤️."

Tom Brady's European Excursions

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady took a boat ride with his son Benjamin.

The football star shared more European vacation highlights in a photo dump on Wednesday, June 4. Tom put his arms around his kids as they smiled at Parc des Princes soccer stadium. He stayed warm in a navy hoodie, paired with dark sunglasses and white sneakers. Vivian donned a White Fox Boutique pullover hoodie, and Benjamin sported a Qatar Airways jersey and backward baseball cap. While visiting the arena, Tom met up with Dutch soccer player Virgil van Dijk.

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady visited local museums and activities across Europe.

The guys threw up shaka and peace signs as they prepared to take on the historic Eisbach surfer wave. They posed in front of a sign that read, "Surfing is not a crime." The family visited several famed sights on their trip, including the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Van Gogh Museum and the STRAAT Museum for street art and graffiti. At the latter attraction, they put on jumpsuits and tried their hand at spray painting a wall. The Bradys closed off their trip with a large pizza topped with cheese and prosciutto.

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen.