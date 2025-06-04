Tom Brady's Daughter Looks Like His Twin in New Vacation Selfie: Photo
Tom Brady Looks Exactly Like His Daughter
Tom and Vivian smiled in the back of a car as the streets behind them whizzed by. The New England Patriots alum was dressed comfortably in a yellow pullover hoodie.
"Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the Instagram Story.
Tom Brady's Vacation Adventure
They were joined on their global adventure by Benjamin, 15, Tom's second child with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
The father-son duo took a boat ride together through a scenic town while soaking in the sun. They shared a hug and posed for a photo taken from a bird's-eye view from the watercraft.
Tom snapped a selfie alone as well, writing, "From 🇳🇱with ❤️."
Tom Brady's European Excursions
The football star shared more European vacation highlights in a photo dump on Wednesday, June 4.
Tom put his arms around his kids as they smiled at Parc des Princes soccer stadium. He stayed warm in a navy hoodie, paired with dark sunglasses and white sneakers. Vivian donned a White Fox Boutique pullover hoodie, and Benjamin sported a Qatar Airways jersey and backward baseball cap. While visiting the arena, Tom met up with Dutch soccer player Virgil van Dijk.
The guys threw up shaka and peace signs as they prepared to take on the historic Eisbach surfer wave. They posed in front of a sign that read, "Surfing is not a crime."
The family visited several famed sights on their trip, including the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Van Gogh Museum and the STRAAT Museum for street art and graffiti. At the latter attraction, they put on jumpsuits and tried their hand at spray painting a wall.
The Bradys closed off their trip with a large pizza topped with cheese and prosciutto.
Tom captioned his vacation recap, "A quick stop in 🇩🇪 then kicking off summer break in 🇳🇱Making memories that will last forever while experiencing these different cultures and LEARNING while we’re at it! Keep an eye out for my graffiti across Europe the res together way 😉." The Instagram carousel was set to the song "Another Day in Paradise" by Quinn XCII.
"Vivian looks just like her mother!" one fan commented, while another noted how his kids are "getting so big."
Tom is also a father to Jack, 17, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.