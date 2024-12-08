Who Is Joaquim Valente? 7 Things to Know About Gisele Bündchen's Partner

Like Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente was also born in Brazil. According to a source, their similar backgrounds and hobbies made them a perfect match.

"They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living," an insider told People. "Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her."