Who Is Joaquim Valente? 7 Things to Know About Gisele Bündchen's Partner
Joaquim Valente Is From Brazil
Like Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente was also born in Brazil. According to a source, their similar backgrounds and hobbies made them a perfect match.
"They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living," an insider told People. "Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her."
He Studied Criminology
In 2007, the supermodel's beau moved to the U.S. to study criminology at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla.
His brothers also pursued higher education in Florida: Pedro Valente Jr. got an MBA from the University of Miami, while Gui Valente earned a Master's of Science in Sports Management at Barry University.
Joaquim Valente Keeps His Instagram Page Private
While people have their full attention on Gisele and Joaquim's relationship, the jiu-jitsu instructor keeps his Instagram page private. He currently has over 9,200 followers.
Joaquim Valente Co-Founded a Self-Defense Academy
Joaquim and his two brothers opened the Valente Brothers in Miami in 1998 and began teaching classes as young adults. They modeled the academy after Carlos and Hélio Gracie's Academia Gracie, established in Rio de Janeiro in 1952, where their father, Syllo Valente, had the Valentes train under the martial arts grandmasters.
"The Valente brothers have taught jūjutsu to several law enforcement officers from agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Customs, U.S. Secret Service U.S. Southern Command, Miami Dade Special Response Teams, Miami Police Department, and many others," the description on the academy's website reads.
Joaquim Valente Met Gisele Bündchen in 2021
The Valente Brothers is where Joaquim and Gisele's met in 2021.
"They started out as friends," a source revealed, adding the expecting mom started taking jiu-jitsu classes at the academy that year. "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."
He Started Dating Gisele Bündchen in 2023
A few months after Gisele finalized her divorce from Tom Brady, she started dating Joaquim and made several outings with him throughout 2023 and 2024.
In March, she spoke about their relationship while promoting her cookbook, Nourish.
"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she told The New York Times. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
The Pair Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Reports about Gisele's pregnancy broke in October, confirming she is expecting her first child with Joaquim.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People. "She's excited about the baby and feels good. She's several months along and planning a home birth."