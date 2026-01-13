Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Baby Photos Alongside Husband Joaquim Valente — 1 Month After Secret Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen is soaking up the newlywed bliss, sharing rare baby photos just one month after quietly tying the knot with Joaquim Valente. "As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family," Bündchen, 45, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, January 13.

Gisele Bündchen Shared Rare Photos of Son

Source: @giselebundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen was excited to embrace 2026.

The photo series opened with the former Victoria's Secret model standing in the ocean in a cover-up, arms outstretched as she soaked up the sunny day. Her auburn-haired son, whom she welcomed with Valente, 38, in February 2025, appeared in several playful shots, as he listened to guitar music, did yoga with his dad and enjoyed outdoor fun with his half-siblings, Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 16, from Bündchen's marriage to Tom Brady. "May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures. May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply," she concluded in the caption. "Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love. 🤍."

Gisele Bündchen Married Joaquim Valente Last Month

Source: @giselebundchen/Instagram News of Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's wedding hit headlines on December 3, 2025.

The new photos were released nearly one month after Bündchen and Valente's secret wedding made headlines on December 3, 2025. The pair tied the knot in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Fla. “He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together,” a source told a news outlet of the jiujitsu instructor.

Gisele Bündchen Began Dating Joaquim Valente in 2023

Source: @giselebundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen's relationship with Joaquim Valente was confirmed in 2023.

The model and her former trainer began dating in 2023 after being spotted together in November 2022. The duo started off friends, but romance rumors circulated for months before their relationship was finally confirmed. "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider said at the time. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

Gisele Bündchen Was Previously Married to Tom Brady

Source: MEGA Gisele Bündchen was married to Tom Brady for 13 years.