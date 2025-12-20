or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Gisele Bündchen
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Gisele Bündchen Marries Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente in Florida 3 Years After Tom Brady Split

photo of Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente
Source: MEGA; @gisele/Instagram

The duo tied the knot!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen married her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Surfside, Fla., on December 3, according to marriage records reviewed by People.

TMZ reported the couple tied the knot at their home in a small ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The pair got married on December 3, according to records.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The pair got married on December 3, according to records.

The model, 45, and the athlete, who share a baby, started dating in 2023. They were first seen together in November 2022.

The starlet previously denied dating her trainer following her divorce from Tom Brady. However, in February 2024, a source confirmed they were an item.

"They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split in 2022.
Source: mega

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split in 2022.

The Brazil native, who shares son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with the football star, 48, previously denied stepping out on her marriage after moving on quickly with her now-husband.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen told The New York Times, responding to the cheating rumors.

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” she added of the allegations. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'They come from similar backgrounds,' an insider said.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

'They come from similar backgrounds,' an insider said.

Fortunately, Valente seems to be the perfect match for her.

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S.," an insider dished to People. "They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her."

image of The baby's name has not been revealed.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The baby's name has not been revealed.

As OK! previously reported, the catwalk queen is "living her best life" with her man and their little one, whose name has not been revealed. According to a source, his middle name is River.

“A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it," they said.

According to the insider, Valente is “so different” from the former New England Patriots star. “He’s much more chill and laid-back — but Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.