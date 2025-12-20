Gisele Bündchen Marries Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente in Florida 3 Years After Tom Brady Split

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen married her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Surfside, Fla., on December 3, according to marriage records reviewed by People. TMZ reported the couple tied the knot at their home in a small ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gisele/Instagram The pair got married on December 3, according to records.

The model, 45, and the athlete, who share a baby, started dating in 2023. They were first seen together in November 2022. The starlet previously denied dating her trainer following her divorce from Tom Brady. However, in February 2024, a source confirmed they were an item. "They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split in 2022.

The Brazil native, who shares son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake with the football star, 48, previously denied stepping out on her marriage after moving on quickly with her now-husband. “That is a lie,” Bündchen told The New York Times, responding to the cheating rumors. “I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” she added of the allegations. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gisele/Instagram 'They come from similar backgrounds,' an insider said.

Fortunately, Valente seems to be the perfect match for her. “They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S.," an insider dished to People. "They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her."

Source: @gisele/Instagram The baby's name has not been revealed.