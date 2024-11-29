Tom Brady 'Has Had a Hard Time Moving on From His Marriage' to Gisele Bündchen, Has 'Little Interest' in Dating
Tom Brady has yet to find true love again after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
While the retired NFL quarterback has sparked romance rumors with several stars — including Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and more — in the two years since he and Bündchen divorced in October 2022, he has yet to find as steady of a relationship as his ex-wife has with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
"Tom has had a hard time moving on from his marriage," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Brady's love life. "He dated Irina, but that ended badly, probably because he was only half in. Plenty of women have thrown themselves at him, but he just has very little interest."
The New England Patriots alum was first linked romantically to Shayk in July 2023 after the athlete was seen picking up the supermodel from her hotel in Los Angeles and spending time with her at his Southern California home.
Brady and Shayk appeared to call it quits a few months later, as reports surfaced in October 2023 claiming their fling "fizzled out."
While the sports broadcaster is facing some difficulties in the love department, Bündchen seems to be doing better than ever.
The Brazilian model — who shares her son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with Brady — recently revealed she is pregnant with her and Valente's first child after more than one year of dating.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People in October.
Another insider told the news outlet: "Gisele’s very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving."
The confidante noted Bündchen feels "very lucky" to have met Valente, sharing: "They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year. She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."
Following Bündchen's pregnancy announcement, Brady turned heads by sharing a cryptic quote pulled out of the song "Landslide" by The Chicks, writing: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?"
Brady followed up with another inspirational message a few days later, which read, "it is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again."
"There is no effort without error and shortcoming," the quote continued. "But who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he falls, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat."
"To a lot of people, that sounds like a cry for help," the source commented of Brady's recent social media posts. "Tom seems to be falling apart!"
National Enquirer spoke to a source about Brady.