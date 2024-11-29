Tom Brady 'Has Had a Hard Time Moving on From His Marriage' to Gisele Bündchen, Has 'Little Interest' in Dating

Tom Brady is still single more than two years after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

"Tom has had a hard time moving on from his marriage," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Brady's love life. "He dated Irina, but that ended badly, probably because he was only half in. Plenty of women have thrown themselves at him, but he just has very little interest."

The New England Patriots alum was first linked romantically to Shayk in July 2023 after the athlete was seen picking up the supermodel from her hotel in Los Angeles and spending time with her at his Southern California home.