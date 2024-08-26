Glen Powell's Glow-Up: See the Actor's Transformation

Glen Powell, who started his acting career in Spy Kids 3-S: Game Over, left fans drooling over him when he attended The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles premiere. He donned a matching suit jacket and baggy trousers during the event at the Nokia Theatre.

Although he did not instantly score lead roles in Hollywood, Powell opened up about the satisfying feeling of gaining fame years after his debut.

"Things that have been passion projects for years and things that I really believe in, filmmakers that I’ve always wanted to work with, those things are just finding their way," he told GQ. “So many actors have this moment where you become a celebrity, and then you have to figure out the talent behind it. I’ve had the benefit of this slow thing where it’s like nobody knows who I am.”