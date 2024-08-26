Glen Powell's Glow-Up: See the Actor's Transformation
2013
Glen Powell, who started his acting career in Spy Kids 3-S: Game Over, left fans drooling over him when he attended The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles premiere. He donned a matching suit jacket and baggy trousers during the event at the Nokia Theatre.
Although he did not instantly score lead roles in Hollywood, Powell opened up about the satisfying feeling of gaining fame years after his debut.
"Things that have been passion projects for years and things that I really believe in, filmmakers that I’ve always wanted to work with, those things are just finding their way," he told GQ. “So many actors have this moment where you become a celebrity, and then you have to figure out the talent behind it. I’ve had the benefit of this slow thing where it’s like nobody knows who I am.”
2014
With his buzz cut, Powell posed in front of the cameras during the premiere of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
2015
Powell attended the premiere of his FOX TV series Scream Queens at Wilshire Ebell Theater. He played the role of Chad Radwell in the show.
2016
The 35-year-old actor maintained his neat and tidy look in his black-and-white tuxedo at the 22nd Annual Critics Choice Awards.
2017
The Twisters actor made his fans googly-eyed when he graced the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in his jaw-dropping tuxedo getup.
2018
Amid his continuous rise to fame, Glen joined the star-studded world premiere of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society at the Curzon Mayfair.
In his interview with E! News years after, he revealed how his mom, Cyndy Powell, helps him remain humble.
"You know you go for style moments every once in a while, like popping my collar she keeps trying to take down my collar. She's like, 'Glen, you know, could look a little douchey.' And I'm like, 'Well, Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes. That's what we're doing here,'" he shared.
2019
Powell looked dapper at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.
2020
The Set It Up actor arrived at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening 2020 event in his navy checked suit and black inner shirt.
2022
At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Powell rocked slicked-back hair while sporting his Brioni midnight blue tuxedo.
2023
Powell slipped into a matching navy blue-gray blazer and pants for the Anyone But You New York Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square. He completed the look with black loafers and a white undershirt.
2024
The Hidden Figures star made fans' hearts skip a beat as he smiled brightly when he arrived at the Regency Village Theatre for the Los Angeles premiere of Twisters.