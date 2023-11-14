Glen Powell Feels Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumors Were 'Disorienting and Unfair'
Glen Powell learned what Hollywood fame is like the hard way.
The actor has taken time to reflect months after he was accused of having an affair with his costar Sydney Sweeney while they were filming the romantic-comedy Anything But You in Australian over the summer.
Carefully referring to it as "the alleged affair" during his new cover story interview for Men's Health, Powell expressed: "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair."
"But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now," the 35-year-old explained in reference to his career as a movie star.
Speculating that there was a potential affair going on between Powell and the Euphoria star began after paparazzi photos of the duo spending time together while filming gained the popular stars increased attention in the media.
At the time, Powell was dating Gigi Paris, though he only added fuel to the fire when he broke up with her in the midst of controversy.
Sweeney, on the other hand, was and still is engaged to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.
Seemingly healing from her broken heart, Paris unfollowed both Powell and Sweeney on Instagram before cryptically captioning a post, "know your worth & onto the next," causing social media sleuths to become even more convinced their was something sneaky going on.
Post-breakup, the Top Gun: Maverick actor was filming the upcoming movie Twisters in Oklahoma, and admittedly hit his "low of lows" as he tried to process his emotions.
"'I needed to put love into something,'" Powell recalled thinking to himself at the time before deciding a man's best friend was the answer to all of his problems.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
So, the Devotion star adopted Brisket, the cutest white dog with "the heart of a bear," he described him in the interview, noting he "saw Brisket’s face and fell in love."
As for how his actual love life is going — Powell has yet to fully figure things out.
"If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, 'We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction,' and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, Oh…," the Scream Queens actor confessed of what it's like dating as a celebrity.
Despite having his fair share of obstacles, Powell knows the success of his career must remain his top priority.
"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay," he detailed, wanting to capitalize on his recent opportunities. "And you gotta chase this while you got it."
"And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with," Powell concluded.