Glenn Close Wants to Be the 'Best Grandma': 'So Moving to Me'
Glenn Close's career is a glittering tapestry of accolades: two-time SAG Award winner, three-time Tony winner and Oscar nominations galore.
But this legendary actress, now 78, is now basking in her latest role as a grandmother to her daughter's baby boy.
Close’s daughter, Annie Starke, welcomed a precious baby boy into the world with husband Marc Albu, and Close couldn't be more excited about this new chapter in her life.
In a chat with Closer at the Breakthrough Prize event, Close shared her heartfelt feelings about this significant life change.
"All of a sudden you realize what’s important in life. I’ve always felt that my daughter was my greatest, greatest production, and I love her. I seek advice from her. I have great respect for her. I love her husband, and to see her now being a mom, how she looks at the face of her child. It’s just so moving to me, and I just want to support them and love them and be the best grandma I can," the 101 Dalmatians star gushed.
Starke, 36, showered her mother with affection on social media, posting a heartfelt birthday tribute.
"Happiest happy happy happy birthday to my Ma. To know you is to love and admire you beyond measure," she posted on X.
She added: "Thank you for everything you do and everything you are. Your impact is deep, your joy is immeasurable, and your spirit is a mighty force that makes this universe a better and infinitely more wonderful place. Rory is the luckiest to call you his grandmother. We love you. Go Pisces."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Close is also set to wow viewers in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair, where she’ll share the screen with none other than Kim Kardashian.
"I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe," Close confessed.
Close added: "I think she [Kim] would be surprised at how I was, you know, I had to find my feet. I had to kind of get to know that world and work, you know, luckily we had, we ended up it was really fun when we started, everybody, a lot of people are on their phones all the time. By the end, we would all just be sitting around, you know, talking about things. And I really, I really felt like I made wonderful woman friends. And that was, to me, a great gift."
Close couldn’t hold back her admiration for Kardashian, revealing her curiosity about what the cultural icon will tackle next.
"I think she’s a very, very brilliant woman. Actually. I think she can choose to do anything she wants. Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that’s one road, but she could she’s a great executive, she’s a great businesswoman," she stated.
She added: "She’s a very, very involved mother. She’s getting her law degree, so I think she has huge potential and that she’s fulfilled already as a woman, and frankly, I will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do!"