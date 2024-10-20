or
Kim Kardashian Has 'Always Insisted' She's the 'Hardest Working One' in the Kardashian Family

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Kim Kardashian believes 'she’s now risen to a different level than the rest of them.'

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is on her high horse!

According to an insider, the Skims founder, 43, believes she has always had a better work ethic than any of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

kim kardashian always insisted hardest working kardashian family
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is allegedly doing 'a lot more prestigious [projects] than what any of her sisters are doing.'

“Kim has always insisted that she’s the hardest working one in the family and it’s hard to ignore that she’s now risen to a different level than the rest of them,” the source said of the mother-of-four, who has pursued many business ventures as of late.

“Her acting career is finally getting legs, she’s doing all her advocacy work, producing documentaries about Elizabeth Taylor, it’s all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing,” the insider pointed out, comparing Kim to her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The brunette bombshell doesn’t think her clan has shown appreciation for all she has done for them over the years, as the brood’s fame skyrocketed after her s-- tape went viral.

“Kim doesn’t feel like she gets enough credit from her family for taking them along on this ride with her, she resents how entitled they are and thinks they should be thanking her daily for their pampered lives,” the source explained. “But they don’t really show her much respect, and she wants that to change.”

kim kardashian always insisted hardest working kardashian family
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is close with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The actress now reportedly hopes to take control of the family’s brand, which mom Kris Jenner has always spearheaded.

“In her view, she should be the boss of them all and she’s now on this mission to step into her power,” the insider shared.

“The issue is that means cutting into her mom’s spot as the head of the family and Kris is not taking kindly to it. She’s fighting back and demanding Kim show more respect to her, it’s turned into this battle between them and making things very uncomfortable for everyone around them,” they continued.

In addition to starring in The Kardashians, Kim recently started filming an upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair, in which she will play a lawyer at an all-female law firm alongside Hollywood stars Glenn Close and Naomi Watts.

kim kardashian always insisted hardest working kardashian family
Source: MEGA

According to the source, Kim Kardashian's sisters 'don’t really show her much respect' and she would like to change that.

Kim also made an appearance in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

“Kim is broadening her horizons and banking on her fruitful relationship with T.V. producer Ryan Murphy to become a full-blown dramatic actress,” another source spilled.

kim kardashian always insisted hardest working kardashian family
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are allegedly 'battling' to be the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The businesswoman previously shared how she has “always been drawn to” Elizabeth Taylor, making her involvement in the late actress’ documentary another perfect fit.

Before her 2011 death, Kim was the last person to have a published interview with the movie star.

“We were actually supposed to meet up for tea at her house, and then she fell ill,” Kim previously shared. “We were talking about fighting for people. She understood her power and her beauty.”

In Touch reported on Kim's thoughts on her work ethic.

