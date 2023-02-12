OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes Over Loving 'The Grandma Life' After Meeting Newest Grandchild

sister wives janelle brown gushes loving grandma life new babypp
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram; @MADISON_ROSE11/INSTAGRAM
Feb. 12 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Janelle Brown is a grandma all over again! The Sister Wives star's eldest daughter, Madison "Maddie" Brush (neé Brown), announced she had given birth to her third child with husband Caleb Brush earlier this week.

On Sunday, February 12, Janelle took to Instagram to share an adorable snapshot of her cuddling her newest grandbaby.

Embedded Image
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

"Meeting Joey (Josephine) 😍. I love the grandma life!" she captioned a photo of her holding the newborn. Both grandma and little one sported similar maroon outfits. "Saw the baby and then headed back home to hang out with Axel and Evie. Life is good ❤️"

"The fact your matching is so pure ❤️" one fan wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "Congratulations!!!! Enjoy your time with your sweet grans 💖"

sister wives madison brown gives birth third child
Source: @MADISON_ROSE11/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, Maddie and Caleb welcomed their second daughter on Friday, February 10. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.

Maddie's bonus mom Christine Brown congratulated the 27-year-old on the happy news in the original birth announcements, joined by comments from the mother-of-three's younger brother Garrison, 24, her half-brother Paedon, 24, and other fans and friends.

MORE ON:
Janelle Brown
sister wives janelle brown moving to utah kody split
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle has had plenty of time for the "grandma life" since OK! reported she followed in fellow sister wife Christine's footsteps and called it quits on her nearly 30 year relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple confessed they were separated in the Sister Wives: One on One special that aired earlier this year.

But Janelle isn't wallowing in breakup woes. The mother-of-six appears to be thriving since the split and even managed to land her own spinoff focused on her and Christine's lives after polygamy and "female empowerment."

Source: OK!

"There is conversation that Puddle Monkey Productions would be in development with them just based on history and trust, but that's only a conversation," an insider spilled, referring to the Utah-based television production company that created Sister Wives. "There's a lot of other people interested."

