Glenn Close Reflects on Almost Dating Robert Redford: 'I Was Too Clueless'

Article continues below advertisement

Glenn Close recently revealed that she had a near romance with the iconic Robert Redford after starring together in the 1984 film The Natural, but she didn’t grasp the moment’s significance. "After we did The Natural, Robert Redford invited me to a very romantic restaurant where we had dinner together," Close shared during Wednesday, December 10, episode of Lemonada Media's “Wiser Than Me” podcast. "And I was too clueless and unknowing and unsure to even consider that I might have dated him... I didn't get it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Glenn Close said she almost dated Robert Redford years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

While a romantic relationship never materialized, Close did recall a passionate encounter with Redford on screen. When asked about her best onscreen kiss throughout her illustrious career, she instantly named Redford.

Article continues below advertisement

"Robert Redford... in The Natural,” she said, noting, “I only got to kiss him once, though. Maybe we did two takes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tristar Pictures The actress shared the story during a recent podcast interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In this classic film, Redford portrays Roy Hobbs, a middle-aged baseball prodigy, while Close plays Iris, his love interest. Close earned her third Oscar nomination for her role opposite the dashing actor, who was also a director and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tristar Pictures Glenn Close admitted she did not realize the actor was interested at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Redford passed away in September at the age of 89. Following his death, Close expressed her enduring admiration for him in a conversation with CNN. "He was a man who put his money and his life into what he believed in," she remarked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'All's Fair' star also called Robert Redford her best onscreen kiss.