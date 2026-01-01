or
Glenn Close Reflects on Almost Dating Robert Redford: 'I Was Too Clueless'

Glenn Close reflected on nearly dating Robert Redford, calling him her best onscreen kiss.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Glenn Close recently revealed that she had a near romance with the iconic Robert Redford after starring together in the 1984 film The Natural, but she didn’t grasp the moment’s significance.

"After we did The Natural, Robert Redford invited me to a very romantic restaurant where we had dinner together," Close shared during Wednesday, December 10, episode of Lemonada Media's “Wiser Than Me” podcast. "And I was too clueless and unknowing and unsure to even consider that I might have dated him... I didn't get it."

While a romantic relationship never materialized, Close did recall a passionate encounter with Redford on screen.

When asked about her best onscreen kiss throughout her illustrious career, she instantly named Redford.

"Robert Redford... in The Natural,” she said, noting, “I only got to kiss him once, though. Maybe we did two takes."

In this classic film, Redford portrays Roy Hobbs, a middle-aged baseball prodigy, while Close plays Iris, his love interest.

Close earned her third Oscar nomination for her role opposite the dashing actor, who was also a director and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival.

Redford passed away in September at the age of 89. Following his death, Close expressed her enduring admiration for him in a conversation with CNN. "He was a man who put his money and his life into what he believed in," she remarked.

Close has been involved with the Sundance Institute as a board trustee, further solidifying her connection to Redford’s legacy. "He was a great friend. I learned a lot from him," she added. "He had the heart and soul of an artist — a true artist."

Redford was equally cherished by his fellow actors, with tributes pouring in from stars like Barbra Streisand, Scarlett Johansson and Meryl Streep after his passing.

