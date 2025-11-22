Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s Ex-Wife Reveals Chilling Joke About 'Killing' Her: 'Pretty Dark'

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry Turner's ex-wife, Theresa Nist, revealed shocking comments from their past that have surfaced in light of the Golden Bachelor star's new book.

Source: @dearshandy/YouTube Theresa Nist revealed Gerry Turner’s dark sense of humor.

Nist, 72, claims Turner once made a chilling joke about killing her and disposing of her body. During a candid appearance on the "Dear Shandy" podcast, she described the unsettling moment that speaks to a darker side of Turner’s humor. “It's not true, but it just spoke to an underlying feeling about me,” Nist said of Turner’s remark, which she harshly labeled as “pretty dark.”

Source: MEGA Theresa Nist talked about her relationship with ex-husband Gerry Turner.

In the November 4 episode, Nist recounted a time they spent together at Pretty Lake. "I finally went to his house, and we took a walk around this lake called Pretty Lake,” she recalled. “He said — this is really bizarre — he said, 'You see that shed up there?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, that's where I'm going to hide your body after I kill you and chop you up.' And he wasn't laughing," Nist claimed.

Source: @dearshandy/YouTube

Nist added that even if Turner intended the comment as a joke, it was anything but funny. “I just felt like there was animosity in that statement that was underlying, like maybe if he could have gotten rid of me somehow,” she explained. However, she was quick to clarify, “I don't think he would have killed me. … No, I don't think that was true."

Source: MEGA Gerry Turner detailed his relationship with Theresa Nist in his new book.

Nist’s revelations emerged as she addressed claims Turner made about their relationship within the pages of his book, Golden Years: What I’ve Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, which released on November 4. Turner expresses doubts he had before their wedding and discusses a lack of intimacy that contributed to their divorce.

Reflecting on their relationship, Nist said, “I never planned on saying anything about what happened between us. So many people asked me and I would just say, you know, you can't really know a person in the amount of time, like in four weeks,” she explained. "But now, I mean, he's written a book and he said things and now I can't ignore it."

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram; @theresa_nist/Instagram Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist first met during Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Turner and Nist got engaged during the finale of The Golden Bachelor in November 2023. They married in a televised ceremony on January 4, 2024, but announced their divorce shortly afterward in April. Turner stated during an interview on Good Morning America, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation… and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram Gerry Turner is now engaged to Lana Sutton.