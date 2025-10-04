Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Proposes to Lana Sutton — Just 15 Months After Heartbreaking Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner is back in the game — this time, with a sparkling engagement ring! The 74-year-old former reality star has found love again with girlfriend Lana Sutton, and this time, he’s not keeping the news under wraps. Just 15 months after his divorce from Theresa Nist, Turner took to Instagram to announce his engagement.

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram The pair announced their engagement on October 3.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on October 3, Turner expressed his glee, writing, “We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said 'YES'. I Love this woman.” The post features adorable pictures of the couple enjoying beach-side bliss, with Sutton proudly showcasing her round-cut diamond engagement ring, adorned with a shimmering diamond-encrusted band.

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram Lana Sutton showed off her bling on social media.

This whirlwind romance with Sutton, who he started dating in March, has seen them jet-setting to destinations every weekend. The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Toronto, where Sutton shared snapshots of their Niagara Falls adventure on her Instagram. “Had a wonderful trip to Niagara Falls on the Canada side! Loved every moment with @goldengerryturner! Oh Canada 🇨🇦,” she wrote.

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram The pair have been dating since March.

In April, Turner shared with People that his romantic escapades have been fast and furious since meeting Sutton. “The first trip was to the Big 10 men's basketball tournament, and then we went to a volleyball tournament in Indianapolis area, and then we went to St. Louis,” Turner recounted, revealing their passion for sports and new experiences. “We went to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game and now this trip to Charlotte — and that's all in the first 60 days! Her level of adventure and mine are very similar.” Turner’s engagement marks a significant moment in his life after his whirlwind romance with Nist, whom he initially chose as his final rose recipient on The Golden Bachelor. The couple's televised wedding in January 2024, officiated by beloved franchise figure Susan Noles, had fans buzzing with excitement. However, just 10 months after tying the knot, the couple announced their split in November 2024, citing distance as an unforeseen hurdle.

Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got divorced.