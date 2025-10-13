Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Promises to Expose Ex Theresa Nist in New Tell-All: She 'Should Be Worried'

Article continues below advertisement

Gerry Turner, the inaugural lead of The Golden Bachelor, isn’t holding back about his past relationship with Theresa Nist in his new memoir. “Quite honestly, there were some perceptions that I wanted to put on the right track,” Turner, 74, told a news outlet about his decision to release his book, The Golden Years, set to release on November 4. “The question was constantly, ‘Why are they getting divorced so quickly?’ And I was, I believe, made out to be a villain.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Got Engaged in 2023

Source: ABC Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist starred on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Turner starred on the first season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, Bachelor Nation’s first spinoff spotlighting older singles searching for love. The Midwestern star — whose first wife passed away — quickly found a connection with Nist, 72, on the show, ending in a proposal. Their relationship was in the fast lane, as only two months later, they tied the knot in The Golden Wedding, which was televised live for Bachelor fans to witness. Fans were shocked when only three months after the glamorous nuptials, the pair announced they had called it quits.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Announced Split 3 Months After Wedding

Source: ABC Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelor.'

“Right before Theresa and I went on Good Morning America to announce that divorce, we agreed that we would protect each other, and I don’t feel like that happened,” he explained. “I felt like I was taking the brunt of the situation. And I go, ‘No, wait a minute, that’s not right. It’s 50/50.’” Turner admitted his ex “should be worried” about the book’s release since it delves deep into their former relationship, including the notion that he felt “trapped” ahead of their wedding.

Theresa Nist Reacted to Gerry Turner's Comments

Source: @theresanist/Instagram Theresa Nist clapped back to Gerry Turner's comments about feeling 'trapped' before their wedding.

“Commitment is a big thing, and I felt like I was doing the right thing. I just didn’t feel overjoyed about it,” he explained. “So much of the book is about how I felt at certain moments, and that’s only a momentary truth… I had second thoughts, but I don’t think [they] were exaggerated from anyone’s normal second thoughts.” Nist reacted to her ex’s comments, telling the outlet, “It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped. I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times. And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones. I do wish him all the best.”

Gerry Turner Is Engaged Again!

Source: @gerryturner/Instagram Gerry Turner announced this engagement to Lana Sutton on October 3.