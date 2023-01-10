OK Magazine
2023 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos Of Laverne Cox, Mario Lopez & More On The Red Carpet

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: nbc
Jan. 10 2023

The 2023 awards show season is kicking off with the 80th annual Golden Globes! This year's show, which takes at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, is being hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, with everyone from Hilary Swank to Wednesday's Jenna Ortega set to appear.

Scroll down to see celebs as they arrive on the red carpet.

Laverne Cox

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: nbc

Inventing Anna star Laverne Cox wowed in a royal blue gown that featured silver designs.

Jamie Lee Curtis

curtis
Source: nbc

Icon Jamie Lee Curtis added a wow factor to her black dress by adding a lace cape.

Mario Lopez

mario lopez
Source: nbc

Dad-of-three Mario Lopez rocked a tie with his suave black suit.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: nbc

Model Heidi Klum, who brought along husband Tom Kaulitz, turned heads in a feathery frock.

Kaley Cuoco

cuoco
Source: nbc

Her best accessory! Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant with her first child, graced the carpet in a lilac gown, also showing off newly dyed tresses.

Jenny Slate

slate
Source: nbc

Comedian Jenny Slate stood out in kelly green.

Rachel Lindsay

rachel lindsay
Source: nbc

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay got a leg up in a black strapless frock.

Glen Powell

glen powell
Source: nbc

Top Gun: Maverick hunk Glen Powell kept it classic in a black and white tux.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

sheryl lee ralph
Source: nbc

Abbott Elementary scene-stealer Sheryl Lee Ralph looked flawless in a sequined purple gown.

Rhea Seehorn

seehorn
Source: nbc

Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn brought some flower power in a black semi-sheer gown.

Zuri Hall

golden globe awards red carpet photos
Source: nbc

TV personality Zuri Hall worked the cameras in a white halter-style dress.

Megan Stalter

megan stalter
Source: nbc

Hacks' Megan Stalter put her leg tattoos on full display via her dress' two slits.

