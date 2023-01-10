2023 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos Of Laverne Cox, Mario Lopez & More On The Red Carpet
The 2023 awards show season is kicking off with the 80th annual Golden Globes! This year's show, which takes at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, is being hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, with everyone from Hilary Swank to Wednesday's Jenna Ortega set to appear.
Scroll down to see celebs as they arrive on the red carpet.
Laverne Cox
Jamie Lee Curtis
Mario Lopez
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Kaley Cuoco
Her best accessory! Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant with her first child, graced the carpet in a lilac gown, also showing off newly dyed tresses.
Jenny Slate
Rachel Lindsay
Glen Powell
Top Gun: Maverick hunk Glen Powell kept it classic in a black and white tux.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary scene-stealer Sheryl Lee Ralph looked flawless in a sequined purple gown.
Rhea Seehorn
Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn brought some flower power in a black semi-sheer gown.
Zuri Hall
TV personality Zuri Hall worked the cameras in a white halter-style dress.
Megan Stalter
Hacks' Megan Stalter put her leg tattoos on full display via her dress' two slits.