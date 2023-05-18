Golf Influencer Grace Charis Inspires Women in Sports to Embrace Femininity

When Grace Charis decided to pick up a golf club two years ago, it felt like reconnecting with an old friend. The social media star was in high school when she first considered a career as a professional golfer. She felt a deep affinity for the sport and knew from a young age that the golf course would be where she’d love to spend most of her time.

But with school taking top priority in her young adult life, it wasn’t until Grace had finished college that she realized her dream of being a golf girl. During this time, Grace realized she didn’t just have a passion for golf — she was a natural at it, too!

Even without formal training in the sport, her great form and powerful swings made her an instant standout on the golf course. So much so that within two years, she had gone from being a golf newbie to someone who spends her time coaching others who are also interested in learning the sport. She also started documenting her talent on Youtube, where she uploads videos of her practicing her form and sharing some tips on the sport.