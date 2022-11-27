Good Ranchers: America’s Favorite Meat Distributor

We had the pleasure recently to interview Ben Spell to discuss, in detail, his company Good Ranchers, and the waves it is making in the meat distribution industry. Read below.

Interviewer: Thank you for meeting with us today, Ben. We know you are busy, but we are honored to be able to share your story. Tell us a little bit about you. What’s your story?

Ben: Sure. My name is Ben Spell, and I’m the CEO and Founder of Good Ranchers. Before that, however, I was a Music and Worship Pastor at a church in Houston. I loved it, honestly, but God has a funny way of changing your plans.

I’m married to the most beautiful woman, Corley, and God has blessed us with 4 little ones. It’s funny, too, because we had all 4 of our children in 5 years - and that just so happened to be within the 5 years we launched Good Ranchers. It was a busy time (and still is), and we are grateful. Sleep deprived, but grateful.

Interviewer: How wonderful. Sounds like the model American family. Tell us about Good Ranchers. What is it?

Ben: Yeah, so Good Ranchers is a meat subscription box and delivery service. Our company sells only 100% American-born and raised meat, poultry and fish, and the way we’ve designed it is so you can choose from an assortment of curated boxes of meats you and your family like, shipped right to your door.

Interviewer: What inspired you to create a company like this? How did you think up the idea for Good Ranchers?