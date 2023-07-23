Goodbye, Montecito: Meghan and Harry Considering Move to Malibu

"Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest," the insider dished of the couple who left their royal duties behind in 2020. "They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what's there."

"And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid," the source added. "It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME."