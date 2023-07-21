Story Falling Apart? First Lady Jill Biden Supported Meghan Markle After Oprah Tell-All Interview — Despite Air Force One Snub

In February 2021, when the parents-of-two sat down for their first interview after leaving the U.K., the Suits alum donned a lemon-patterned dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Biden wore a nearly identical frock by the same designer on March 8, just one day after the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey aired, making the public believe the First Lady was showing her support for the troubled star.