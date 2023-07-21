Story Falling Apart? First Lady Jill Biden Supported Meghan Markle After Oprah Tell-All Interview — Despite Air Force One Snub
Did First Lady Jill Biden and Meghan Markle have a falling out?
As OK! reported, the former actress and Prince Harry were denied when they requested to board Air Force One to return to America after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but an insider pointed out that back in 2021, Biden and the Duchess of Sussex were on great terms.
In February 2021, when the parents-of-two sat down for their first interview after leaving the U.K., the Suits alum donned a lemon-patterned dress by Oscar de la Renta.
Biden wore a nearly identical frock by the same designer on March 8, just one day after the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey aired, making the public believe the First Lady was showing her support for the troubled star.
Meghan appreciated the seemingly subtle nod, and a news outlet revealed Meghan even sent her a basket of lemons as a funny thank you gift.
The source noted Jill "was in on the joke," though at the time, the White House didn't comment on the matter.
According to the outlet, the two women have much in common due to their "interest in veterans' affairs," as Harry is a veteran, just like Jill's late stepson, Beau Biden.
The Spare author met Jill several years ago, and she's even come out with Joe Biden to witness the 2017 Invictus Games, a competition Harry put together for wounded vets.
However, given the Air Force One snub, it appears Jill's friendship with the couple has wavered over time.
"It would have caused such a commotion," an insider explained of why they were shot down. "It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King."
In fact, the source alleged that was also the reason Jill refrained from going to the 2022 Invictus Games, prompting United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to go in her place.
