Graham Norton Reveals If He Was Asked to Sign an NDA for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
March 25 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Graham Norton cleared up claims that he was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
"I said that as a joke on the podcast," Norton, 62, explained during his "Wanding On" podcast. "I said, ‘Oh I’ve signed all these NDAs’, and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn’t say cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke."
Graham Norton Jokingly Said He Hadn't Signed an NDA Yet
Norton is known for his close relationship with the pop star, 36, most recently making a cameo appearance in her "Opalite" music video released last month.
Headlines erupted in January after Norton was asked by his cohost, Maria McErlane, about a possible invite to Swift's wedding to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
Graham Norton Is Known to Be Close With Taylor Swift
"I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs," he said on-air, which was quickly taken out of context.
Swift, who is known to keep her personal life private, is a frequent guest on The Graham Norton Show. She most recently appeared in October 2025, two months after the NFL star, 36, got on one knee.
The "Love Story" singer showed off her engagement ring and spilled intimate secrets about the romantic proposal.
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Taylor Swift Gave Intimate Proposal Details
“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me," Swift told Norton about her fiancé, whom she began dating in the summer of 2023. "We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called 'New Heights' — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours ... and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this."
She continued, "And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren't there before. And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there."
Taylor Swift Talks Future Wedding to Travis Kelce
Swift praised the Kansas City Chiefs star for going "all out" with the proposal, and when Norton asked about wedding plans, she simply said, "You'll know."
“I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan," she added.