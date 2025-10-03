Taylor Swift Gushes Over Travis Kelce's 'Surprise' Proposal and Perfect Engagement Ring: 'He Really Knows Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift couldn't contain her excitement when she dished on the engagement ring fiancé Travis Kelce popped the question with. During her Friday, October 3, appearance on the U.K.'s Heart Radio to chat about her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, she offered the co-hosts a better look at her gorgeous diamond bauble.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Raves Over the Ring Travis Kelce Picked Out

Source: @thisisheart/youtube Taylor Swift showed off her engagement ring, noting she told Travis Kelce about the designer over a year ago.

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," the Grammy winner, 35, shared. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!" Swift raved of Kelce, also, 35. "It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex," the pop star declared. Jewelry experts estimated the ring could be worth up to $1.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Started Wedding Planning Yet?

The blonde beauty also touched on their future wedding, noting, "You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person." Swift emphasized she hasn't "even thought about" their nuptials yet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The power couple began dating in the summer of 2023.

The superstar also stopped by The Graham Norton Show that same day, where she raved over the proposal. "He really crushed it in surprising me," she spilled. "While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out — 10 out of 10."

The Couple's Engagement Announcement

Source: @killatrav/instagram The musician admitted her lover 'really crushed' the surprise proposal.