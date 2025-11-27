or
Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Greer Shuts Down Nepo Baby Accusations, Reveals 10-Year Estrangement From Actor

Split photo of Greer Grammer & Kelsey Grammer
Source: MEGA

Greer Grammer clarified nepo baby claims and her decade-long estrangement from Kelsey Grammer.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Greer Grammer pushed back against claims she’s a nepo baby while sharing her experience of being estranged from her father for over a decade.

During a recent appearance on the "Pretty Basic" podcast, the former beauty queen explained that while the Cheers star was part of her life at a young age, their connection faded when she was between 5 and 16 years old.

image of Greer Grammer said people wrongly assumed she always knew her father, Kelsey Grammer.
Source: @prettybasicpodcast/YouTube

Greer Grammer said people wrongly assumed she always knew her father, Kelsey Grammer.

“The biggest misconception about me, and I never know how to talk about it except to just trauma dump, is that I didn’t know my dad until I was 16,” she stated.

Greer, 33, clarified, “My dad left when I was 4, and then I didn’t meet him again until I was 16. Technically, I saw him once when I was 11, and I ran. It was in a Blockbuster. I ran away.”

image of Greer Grammer said she has only a few childhood memories of her father.
Source: MEGA

Greer Grammer said she has only a few childhood memories of her father.

She shared that she has “very specific memories” of Kelsey, 70, from her childhood. “I remember going to Frasier at one point and wondering why the girls in the back kept redoing the scene… Then I think my mom took me out of the audience because I was loud,” she recalled.

Greer continued, “I have a memory of going to a party at my dad’s. I have a memory of him going to my preschool play of The Wizard of Oz, which he also remembers, because we’ve talked about it. But those are all very specific. I can see them when I think about them, but after that, I don’t know.”

MORE ON:
Kelsey Grammer

image of Greer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer reconnected by chance at a Christmas tree lot when she was 16.
Source: MEGA

Greer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer reconnected by chance at a Christmas tree lot when she was 16.

The former Awkward actress reconnected with Kelsey when they bumped into each other at a Christmas tree lot when she was 16. “He came up to me and said, ‘Are you Greer?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And then he went, ‘I’m —.’ And I was like, ‘I know who you are. Duh,’” she remembered.

Since their reunion, Greer and Kelsey have made several public appearances together, including her participation in his hit show Frasier and its reboot.

image of Greer Grammer is now in therapy to work through her feelings about her past.
Source: MEGA

Greer Grammer is now in therapy to work through her feelings about her past.

Despite their renewed relationship, Greer revealed she is currently in therapy to address her issues with her father. “My therapist was like, ‘Do you remember when you knew that your dad wasn’t a part of your life anymore? Did your mom ever sit you down?’” Greer recounted. “And I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ She was like, ‘You should ask her about that.’ I was like, ‘No. I think my brain’s probably blocking it out for a reason.’”

Kelsey welcomed Greer in February 1992 with his ex Barrie Buckner. The Girlfriends producer also has seven other children with three different women.

