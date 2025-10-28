Kelsey Grammer Welcomes Eighth Child at Age 70: Actor Reveals His and Wife Kayte's Son Christopher Arrived '3 Days Ago'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Grammer just became a dad-of-eight at age 70! The famed actor recently welcomed a son named Christopher with his wife, Kayte Walsh, whom he shares three other children with. The famed actor revealed the exciting news while appearing on the Monday, October 27, episode of Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong's "Pod Meets World" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Grammer Shares 4 of His 8 Kids With Wife Kayte Walsh

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer shares four of his eight kids with wife Kayte.

Grammer made the revelation while speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers — which he wrote in memory of his late sister, Karen Grammer — noting he and Walsh, 46, "just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids." "It was like three days ago," he shared, admitting their son Christopher had "just joined the family." The Frasier star also shares daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8, with Walsh — whom he tied the knot with in 2011. In his book, Kelsey revealed his wife had to abort one twin to save the other's life. "We killed him. Our son. We killed our son so Faith might live. We wept as we watched his heart stop. Saw it. It is the greatest pain I have known," he penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer is a father of eight.

Grammer is additionally a dad to his and first wife Doreen Alderman's daughter, Spencer, 41. He and Alderman were married from 1982-1990. The Cheers actor said "I do" to Leigh-Anne Csuhany in 1992, though he filed for annulment roughly one year later and cited abuse. Grammer went on to marry Camille Meyer (née Donatacci, formerly Grammer), whom he shares a daughter, Mason, 23, and son, June, 20, with, though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from him in 2010.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Grammer Admittedly 'Neglected' His First 2 Children

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer married his wife, Kayte, in 2011.

News first broke in June that Grammer and his wife were expecting their fourth child. At the time, the Down Periscope actor and Walsh were photographed going for a walk in London, England, together while her baby bump was on full display. One month prior, Grammer opened up to People about fatherhood and his newfound dedication to being a dad. The Marvels actor said he's been "playing catch up" with his older children, admitting, "I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two." "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up," he expressed.

Source: MEGA Kate Walsh is Kelsey Grammer's fourth wife.