'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire for Allegedly 'Liking' Homophobic Posts
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is being called out for anti-LGBTQ posts she allegedly "liked" on Instagram.
Instagram account @therealhousematesofnewyork shared the alleged posts and called her out directly, writing, “@gretchenrossi your soul is about as authentic as the facetune you put over yourself in every picture. GTFO.”
What Post Did Gretchen Rossi Allegedly 'Like'?
“Hey MAGA Barbie, you can just go f--- right off with your blatant homophobia,” they wrote over the posts. The first one she allegedly "liked" read, “I’d rather have a whole month dedicated to the people that have lost their lives fighting for our freedom instead of having a month of celebrating your preference in the bedroom.” Right underneath the post, it showed Rossi hitting the heart button, in addition to 21,192 others.
Another Homophobic Post Gretchen Rossi Allegedly Engaged With
A second post said, “When you opened the door to homosexuality, you opened the door to pedophilia. You’ll never win by normalizing perversion!”
Rossi allegedly "liked it," as well as 1,750 others.
"I think it’s one thing to be conservative or Republican, but it’s another thing to put down someone different than you," one person responded to the alleged posts, calling Rossi out.
One person pointed out how Heather Dubrow has children in the LGBTQ community, saying, "These are your friends. I can just imagine what they say about your children."
Others said the whole ordeal is "gross," as they tagged Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, asking him to bring up the drama at the reunion.
Rossi has yet to comment on the situation, but it’s not the only thing she’s been under fire for lately.
A Controverisal Video Gretchen Rossi Was Involved In
In July, a clip of Rossi and RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti was posted on Pedranti’s Instagram.
“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip.
“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added in, as the pair walk toward a punching bag. They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag, but things take a quick turn when Rossi started to make noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.
Katie Ginella Responded to Gretchen Rossi's Questionable Video
Katie Ginella, who stars on RHOC and is Asian, called out the now-deleted video, stating it was “hurtful and inappropriate.”
Although Ginella was close with Rossi and Pedranti in the past, she confirmed she is no longer friends with either of them.
“It’s brought me back to feeling like how I felt growing up a lot,” Ginella said. “You know, I’m the very first Asian American on Orange County. I’m the very first Korean adoptee. And so being singled out from this cast, it’s all too familiar, the feelings and all that.”
Rossi chimed in, saying, “The video we made was not directed at Katie and was not meant to be hateful. Once it was addressed to us that it could be taken offensively, we took it down immediately.”
While Season 8 was Rossi’s last time on RHOC as a full-time Housewife, she returned this year in a "friend of" role.