REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire for Allegedly 'Liking' Homophobic Posts

Stacey Sanderson Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is being called out for anti-LGBTQ posts she allegedly "liked" on Instagram. Instagram account @therealhousematesofnewyork shared the alleged posts and called her out directly, writing, “@gretchenrossi your soul is about as authentic as the facetune you put over yourself in every picture. GTFO.”

What Post Did Gretchen Rossi Allegedly 'Like'?

“Hey MAGA Barbie, you can just go f--- right off with your blatant homophobia,” they wrote over the posts. The first one she allegedly "liked" read, “I’d rather have a whole month dedicated to the people that have lost their lives fighting for our freedom instead of having a month of celebrating your preference in the bedroom.” Right underneath the post, it showed Rossi hitting the heart button, in addition to 21,192 others.

Another Homophobic Post Gretchen Rossi Allegedly Engaged With

Source: Bravo People tagged Andy Cohen, asking him to ask Gretchen Rossi at the reunion about homophobic Instagram posts she allegedly 'liked.'

A second post said, “When you opened the door to homosexuality, you opened the door to pedophilia. You’ll never win by normalizing perversion!” Rossi allegedly "liked it," as well as 1,750 others. "I think it’s one thing to be conservative or Republican, but it’s another thing to put down someone different than you," one person responded to the alleged posts, calling Rossi out. One person pointed out how Heather Dubrow has children in the LGBTQ community, saying, "These are your friends. I can just imagine what they say about your children." Others said the whole ordeal is "gross," as they tagged Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, asking him to bring up the drama at the reunion. Rossi has yet to comment on the situation, but it’s not the only thing she’s been under fire for lately.

A Controverisal Video Gretchen Rossi Was Involved In

@emilyroseschaefer Mamma Mia here we go again…and not in the fun way 😩🙄 There have been at least 6 shows on Bravo this year where the person of color has been painted as the antagonist or the villain by their casts, production, or the network: #RHOBH (Garcelle), #SummerHouse (Imrul), #RHOA (how Kenya being threatened was handled), #nextgen (Riley), #RHOM (Guerdy), and #RHOC (Katie). I’ve gotten comments of this happening on #SouthernCharm and #belowdeck too. This video is very disrespectful to the Asian woman on the cast who is ALREADY this season’s target. Putting what Katie has done this season aside, this isn’t acceptable. There’s no punchline or humor in it. It’s wildly ignorant for two women approaching 50 to film let alone post. PERIOD DONE. I know a lot of us watch these shows as a form of escapism…but whether you want to acknowledge this to yourself or not, politics and social issues touch everything. NOT having to address any of it is a privilege in itself. This shouldn’t go unaddressed; all of the people of color that are part of the Bravo/NBC “family”, whether they are cast, employees, or part of the audience, deserve SIGNIFICANTLY better than this. Let me know what you’re thinking and feeling y’all! I know talking about this stuff doesn’t always seem like enough, but the louder we get the harder it is to ignore! #realitytv #bravotv#bravotvainmentnews #fyp #celebritynews ♬ original sound - Emily Rose Source: @emilyroseschaefer/TikTok Gretchen Rossi seemingly made noises imitating Asian people in a now-deleted Instagram video.

In July, a clip of Rossi and RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti was posted on Pedranti’s Instagram. “I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip. “And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added in, as the pair walk toward a punching bag. They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag, but things take a quick turn when Rossi started to make noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.

Katie Ginella Responded to Gretchen Rossi's Questionable Video

Source: Bravo Katie Ginella called a video Gretchen Rossi partook in 'hurtful.'