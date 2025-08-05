'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella Slams 'Hurtful and Inappropriate' Video of Castmates Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti Making 'Asian Sounds'
Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella called out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti after a controversial video was shared to Pedranti’s Instagram page.
“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip that Pedranti has since deleted.
The Controversial Video of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti
“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added in, as the pair walked toward a punching bag.
They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag.
While this seemed innocent at first, things took a quick turn when Rossi started to make noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.
Katie Ginella Calls Out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti's Video
“There’s a very inappropriate video going around where two girls are pretending to fight, squinting their eyes and making Asian faces to Asian sounds,” Ginella told a media outlet about the clip.
“It’s very hurtful and inappropriate,” she added. “It’s 2025 and I think we should read the room.”
Though the pair quickly took down the video “after a few hours,” she said the impact is everlasting.
Although Ginella was close with Rossi and Pedranti in the past, she confirmed she is no longer friends with either of them.
“It’s brought me back to feeling like how I felt growing up a lot,” Ginella stated. “You know, I’m the very first Asian American on Orange County. I’m the very first Korean adoptee. And so being singled out from this cast, it’s all too familiar, the feelings and all that.”
Bravo Fans Called Out Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi
Bravo fan Jenny Blaze, who goes by @bravoandblaze on Instagram, called out the clip online as she is “half Asian” and “100 percent proud.”
While she does believe Rossi and Pedranti should be held accountable for what they did, she insisted she doesn’t want them fired from the show.
TikTok user Emily Rose, who shared the clip on her Instagram, insisted the ladies should apologize to Ginella.
“It is very disrespectful, very distasteful,” she noted. “It’s not funny. There is no comedy in it. I see no punchline.”
Gretchen Rossi Comments on the Controversial Video
“I really hope Bravo and Andy [Cohen] address this,” Rose added, noting she has counted six shows on Bravo this year where the person of color is painted as the villain. “This is not the time to be leaning into ignorance, and we cannot be enabling this behavior. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard."
Rossi commented on the ordeal, stating, “The video we made was not directed at Katie and was not meant to be hateful. Once it was addressed to us that it could be taken offensively, we took it down immediately.”
Pedranti, for her part, declined to comment.