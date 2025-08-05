or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Gretchen Rossi
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella Slams 'Hurtful and Inappropriate' Video of Castmates Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti Making 'Asian Sounds'

Photo of Gretchen Rossi, Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella slammed a 'hurtful and inappropriate' clip of castmates Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti making 'Asian sounds.'

Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella called out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti after a controversial video was shared to Pedranti’s Instagram page.

“I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip that Pedranti has since deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

The Controversial Video of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti

Source: @emilyroseschaefer/TikTok

Gretchen Rossi sounded like she was imitating Asian people in a now-deleted video clip.

“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added in, as the pair walked toward a punching bag.

They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag.

While this seemed innocent at first, things took a quick turn when Rossi started to make noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Ginella Calls Out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti's Video

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella called the video of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti 'hurtful.'

“There’s a very inappropriate video going around where two girls are pretending to fight, squinting their eyes and making Asian faces to Asian sounds,” Ginella told a media outlet about the clip.

“It’s very hurtful and inappropriate,” she added. “It’s 2025 and I think we should read the room.”

Though the pair quickly took down the video “after a few hours,” she said the impact is everlasting.

Although Ginella was close with Rossi and Pedranti in the past, she confirmed she is no longer friends with either of them.

“It’s brought me back to feeling like how I felt growing up a lot,” Ginella stated. “You know, I’m the very first Asian American on Orange County. I’m the very first Korean adoptee. And so being singled out from this cast, it’s all too familiar, the feelings and all that.”

MORE ON:
Gretchen Rossi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Fans Called Out Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

TikTok user Emily Rose claimed Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi owe Katie Ginella a 'massive apology.'

Bravo fan Jenny Blaze, who goes by @bravoandblaze on Instagram, called out the clip online as she is “half Asian” and “100 percent proud.”

While she does believe Rossi and Pedranti should be held accountable for what they did, she insisted she doesn’t want them fired from the show.

TikTok user Emily Rose, who shared the clip on her Instagram, insisted the ladies should apologize to Ginella.

“It is very disrespectful, very distasteful,” she noted. “It’s not funny. There is no comedy in it. I see no punchline.”

Gretchen Rossi Comments on the Controversial Video

Composite photo of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: Bravo

Gretchen Rossi said the controversial video 'was not directed at Katie.'

“I really hope Bravo and Andy [Cohen] address this,” Rose added, noting she has counted six shows on Bravo this year where the person of color is painted as the villain. “This is not the time to be leaning into ignorance, and we cannot be enabling this behavior. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard."

Rossi commented on the ordeal, stating, “The video we made was not directed at Katie and was not meant to be hateful. Once it was addressed to us that it could be taken offensively, we took it down immediately.”

Pedranti, for her part, declined to comment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.