REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella Slams 'Hurtful and Inappropriate' Video of Castmates Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti Making 'Asian Sounds' Source: Bravo Katie Ginella slammed a 'hurtful and inappropriate' clip of castmates Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti making 'Asian sounds.' Stacey Sanderson Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella called out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti after a controversial video was shared to Pedranti’s Instagram page. “I’m back on Housewives,” Rossi said in the clip that Pedranti has since deleted.

The Controversial Video of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti

@emilyroseschaefer Mamma Mia here we go again…and not in the fun way 😩🙄 There have been at least 6 shows on Bravo this year where the person of color has been painted as the antagonist or the villain by their casts, production, or the network: #RHOBH (Garcelle), #SummerHouse (Imrul), #RHOA (how Kenya being threatened was handled), #nextgen (Riley), #RHOM (Guerdy), and #RHOC (Katie). I’ve gotten comments of this happening on #SouthernCharm and #belowdeck too. This video is very disrespectful to the Asian woman on the cast who is ALREADY this season’s target. Putting what Katie has done this season aside, this isn’t acceptable. There’s no punchline or humor in it. It’s wildly ignorant for two women approaching 50 to film let alone post. PERIOD DONE. I know a lot of us watch these shows as a form of escapism…but whether you want to acknowledge this to yourself or not, politics and social issues touch everything. NOT having to address any of it is a privilege in itself. This shouldn’t go unaddressed; all of the people of color that are part of the Bravo/NBC “family”, whether they are cast, employees, or part of the audience, deserve SIGNIFICANTLY better than this. Let me know what you’re thinking and feeling y’all! I know talking about this stuff doesn’t always seem like enough, but the louder we get the harder it is to ignore! #realitytv #bravotv#bravotvainmentnews #fyp #celebritynews ♬ original sound - Emily Rose Source: @emilyroseschaefer/TikTok Gretchen Rossi sounded like she was imitating Asian people in a now-deleted video clip.

“And we’re ready to defend ourselves,” Pedranti added in, as the pair walked toward a punching bag. They then both started swinging and kicking at the bag. While this seemed innocent at first, things took a quick turn when Rossi started to make noises that sounded like she was imitating Asian people.

Katie Ginella Calls Out Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti's Video

Source: Bravo Katie Ginella called the video of Gretchen Rossi and Jennifer Pedranti 'hurtful.'

“There’s a very inappropriate video going around where two girls are pretending to fight, squinting their eyes and making Asian faces to Asian sounds,” Ginella told a media outlet about the clip. “It’s very hurtful and inappropriate,” she added. “It’s 2025 and I think we should read the room.” Though the pair quickly took down the video “after a few hours,” she said the impact is everlasting. Although Ginella was close with Rossi and Pedranti in the past, she confirmed she is no longer friends with either of them. “It’s brought me back to feeling like how I felt growing up a lot,” Ginella stated. “You know, I’m the very first Asian American on Orange County. I’m the very first Korean adoptee. And so being singled out from this cast, it’s all too familiar, the feelings and all that.”

Bravo Fans Called Out Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi

Source: Bravo TikTok user Emily Rose claimed Jennifer Pedranti and Gretchen Rossi owe Katie Ginella a 'massive apology.'

Bravo fan Jenny Blaze, who goes by @bravoandblaze on Instagram, called out the clip online as she is “half Asian” and “100 percent proud.” While she does believe Rossi and Pedranti should be held accountable for what they did, she insisted she doesn’t want them fired from the show. TikTok user Emily Rose, who shared the clip on her Instagram, insisted the ladies should apologize to Ginella. “It is very disrespectful, very distasteful,” she noted. “It’s not funny. There is no comedy in it. I see no punchline.”

Gretchen Rossi Comments on the Controversial Video

Source: Bravo Gretchen Rossi said the controversial video 'was not directed at Katie.'